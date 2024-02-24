OXFORD — Ole Miss’ midseason malaise hit rock bottom Saturday.

The Rebels’ hopes for an at-large NCAA Tournament bid next month — ESPN’s Joe Lunardi listed Ole Miss as one of the first four teams out of the 68-team field earlier in the day Saturday — were likely crushed.

There’s a lot to breakdown from No. 20 South Carolina’s 72-59 win over Ole Miss at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion, but the bottom line is the Rebels’ myriad of issues on both ends of the floor, combined with an inexcusable lack of composure early in the second half, took its full toll.

We’ll get to the breakdown momentarily, but first, here’s the painful update of where things stand from an Ole Miss perspective: The Rebels are now 19-8 overall, 6-8 in the Southeastern Conference. Unless the Rebels win their remaining four regular season games — home versus Alabama, at Georgia, at Missouri and home against Texas A&M — they’d likely have to win four games in four days in Nashville next month to reach the NCAA Tournament in Chris Beard’s first season in Oxford.

“It’s a hurt locker room right now,” Ole Miss coach Chris Beard said. “I thought we had a couple of good days of practice. Our guys were emotionally attached to this game. In Year One, you always have a lot of objectives. If I had to put it in one sentence, our objective in Year One was to be a part of the fight. There are a lot of teams in college basketball that aren’t a part of the fight. That’s not us. It’s late February and we’re in the fight.

“Today was a huge game for us to protect our home court. We just didn’t get it done.”

South Carolina improved to 22-5 overall and 10-4 in the SEC. If there were any doubts regarding the Gamecocks’ NCAA Tournament worthiness following a three-game skid, they erased them Saturday.

But back to Ole Miss. Guard Matthew Murrell, the engine that drives the Rebels’ offense, picked up two fouls in the game’s first four minutes. Murrell played just 3:26 of the opening 20 minutes. Without him, the Rebels managed just 22 points. Ole Miss made eight of 30 shots from the floor, missed all five of its 3-point attempts and trailed South Carolina by 14 points, 36-22, at intermission.

“It’s hard for us to play without Matt Murrell on the floor,” Beard said. “You look at the box score tonight and we’re plus-6 with Matt on the floor. Our team is not set up for Matt to play half the game.”

Murrell picked up two more fouls in the first nine minutes of the second half, forcing him to the bench for a few critical minutes. Murrell finished with 10 points on 2-for-8 shooting, playing just 21 minutes.

Early in the second half, Ole Miss forward Allen Flanigan, who had scored eight first-half points, took a cheap shot at South Carolina’s Zachary Davis — replays showed Flanigan threw an elbow at Davis’ head — and was ejected from the game.