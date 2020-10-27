RebelGrove - Rebels notice Kiffin's social media defense in wake of SEC fine

Was just checking to see if @SEC would review my math to get it right this time??? After future review it’s 2.5 million pennies. Thanks for stopping to get it right 👍💰🔥 https://t.co/zvWvWw0GFk

Kiffin used his Twitter account to make sure everyone knew his feelings about the matter.

His players noticed.

"I just feel like that just goes to show he has our back," Knight said. "He's really for us and really has our back. That's a perfect example to show he's really behind us. We most definitely take notice of the things he says -- some good, some not so good. We all see it. ...It's just locker room talk. At the end of the day, we know he's out there coaching and he wants nothing but the best for us.

"He's the same person wherever. He's a trip. He's hilarious."

Ole Miss wide receiver/cornerback Miles Battle said he saw Kiffin's tweets, adding "that brought a little smile to my face."

"That was kind of funny," Battle said. "I saw the little picture of his son. ...I like it because he's standing up for us. He's a players' coach. Him doing that for us brings him closer to us and makes him more humanized versus being like a big entity as a head coach."

The SEC issued a release Monday, stating "the replay official should have stopped the game for further review of the play. In the football officiating replay process every play is reviewed but, when appropriate, the game is stopped for further review.

"Because the play was not appropriately stopped for further review, the necessary slow-motion view of the play was not viewed by the replay official to determine if the ruling on the field should have been reversed.

"The SEC Office conducted a review of the play and appropriately communicated its findings above to Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin and other athletics department personnel per conference protocol. However, Mr. Kiffin’s use of social media Saturday following the game to publicly criticize officiating is in violation of Conference Bylaws and Commissioner’s Regulations that govern Sportsmanship and communication with the Conference Office on officiating issues.

"Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has been fined $25,000 for his use of social media Saturday after the game made in violation of SEC Bylaw 10.5 related to officiating in the Auburn at Ole Miss football game of October 24."

SEC Commissioner’s Regulation. Football. Officials. (SEC Bylaw 10.5)

Criticism of officials or the officiating program by institutional personnel is absolutely prohibited. Comments on officiating are to be directed only to the Conference office. All reports or comments pertaining to officiating or game management responsibilities, or concerning student-athletes, coaches or officials, shall be directed only to the Conference office. Public comments related to officiating by officials, coaches or institutional personnel are prohibited.

Knight may have had the best view, as he was the Ole Miss player who recovered what should have been Shaun Shivers' fumble. The Rebels had just taken a 28-27 lead with less than six minutes remaining.

"My instinct was to go get the ball because he touched it," Knight said. "That's a free play right there."

Knight said when he got back to the sideline, he saw Auburn hurrying.

"I kind of realized what was going on then," Knight said. "I realized they weren't going to review it. ...I kind of knew they got us on that one."

"I was kind of wondering why they didn't take a harder look at it," Battle said. "That could have been a pivotal moment of the game, I feel like."

Knight and Battle have been playing defense in the past few weeks, a move forced by injuries and COVID-19-related matters.

"I'm just here to play, wherever they need me to play," Knight said.

Ole Miss (1-4) travels to Vanderbilt (0-3) Saturday before getting a week off.

"In my mindset, we go into every week trying to win," Knight said. "We never go out there to lose, no matter the circumstance, no matter the game. We're always trying to go out there to go 1-0 every week."