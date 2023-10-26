OXFORD — No. 12 Ole Miss will match up against Vanderbilt for the 98th all-time meeting Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network), and the final in-season meeting between the two before the 2024 conference realignment occurs.

Vanderbilt comes to Oxford well-disciplined this season, ranking second in the SEC and 27th nationally with a per-game average of just 4.8 penalties for 42.6 yards.

Even though the Commodores have struggled through their conference schedule, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin emphasized to his players that the Southeastern Conference isn’t easy to overlook.

“We showed them some upsets that just happened, especially a really big one over in the ACC,” Kiffin said. “These guys were beating us at halftime last year. We've got a lot of work to put in, a lot of work to do, so it's a lot more about us than who we're playing.”

It’s a message that resonated.

“Any given Saturday, anybody can beat anybody,” said Ole Miss offensive lineman Victor Curne. “I’m new to the SEC, but I think everybody in this conference is good. You’ve got to go 1-0 every week. It doesn’t matter who it is or who we play. It can be a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. It doesn’t matter. We want to go 1-0 against any team.”

Offensively, Vanderbilt has been under the leadership of two quarterbacks, with AJ Swann leading most of the passing duties with 1,290 yards and 11 touchdowns before an injury forced backup Ken Seals into the starting role. Vandy has two rushers with at least 200 yards in Patrick Smith (257) and Sedrick Alexander (225), and are led in the passing attack by wideout Will Sheppard and his 574 yards and eight touchdowns. Sheppard’s eight scores ranks third in the SEC and seventh nationally. Defensively, CJ Taylor has been a one-man wrecking crew, leading with 52 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

“I know they do have a pretty good offense and pretty good receivers on the outside,” said Ole Miss cornerback Zamari Walton. “I think it’ll be a pretty good matchup for the defensive backs and see what we can do. We know they pass the ball a lot and it’ll be good for us. They have NFL draftable receivers on the outside and some in the slot. It’ll be good for us to see them this week.”