RebelGrove - Rebels open basketball season with first official practice

OXFORD -- Ole Miss opened practice Thursday, and Kermit Davis reiterated what he's said for months now.

In short, the veteran coach really likes the roster he and his staff have built.

"I like the depth of our team," Davis said. "We have 10-12 guys we could put in an SEC game. We feel like our depth and our length to play in these high-level SEC games has sure improved."

Ole Miss has built a roster that has veteran depth up front, including senior Khadim Sy and Arizona State transfer Romello White. Davis cited improvement from Sammy Hunter and Shon Robinson up front and from Luis Rodriguez and KJ Buffen on the wings. Devontae Shuler, Jarkel Joiner, Austin Crowell, Dimencio Vaughn and Matthew Murrell should all see time on the wings and/or in the backcourt.

"Are we a finished product?" Davis said rhetorically. "By no means, but I do see now the ball starting to move a lot better. I do know they enjoy coming to the gym with each other and competing with each other. I do know that for a fact. So I like that part of it. I see chemistry developing. It kind of starts to remind me more -- I'm not talking about players or talent -- of the chemistry and culture we had developed at Middle Tennessee where we were coming into the gym every day and those practices were really, really competitive. ...Competition is the best tool a coach can possibly have."

That was missing a year ago when Ole Miss struggled to finish games and ultimately fell short of its goal of making the NCAA Tournament. That led to an aggressive offseason roster rebuild.

"It just feels like more depth makes for more competitive practices," Davis said. "I love the way this group competes on the floor. It seems like they have a great bonding on the floor. They work really hard. They compete against each other really hard but then it's very friendly afterwards."

Ole Miss, like every other program, has to prepare for possible COVID-19-related issues, meaning teams could suddenly be without a player or more in the middle of the season. Because of that, Davis said he has emphasized flexibility and versatility this preseason.

"We talked about our walk-ons today, being able, if things hit you at a certain moment -- maybe not for games, necessarily, but for practices, maybe like football teams are doing right now," Davis said. "KJ Buffen has been here for three years and I think he could play 1,2,3,4 or 5. Devontae Shuler could play 1-3. Guys are being more interchangeable. I think basketball IQs and film and all the different things and being flexible as staffs when those games hit and even now in practices (are critical)."

It's not finalized, but Ole Miss will likely open the season with a tournament in Oxford on Nov. 25-27. Everything isn't official, but it appears Ole Miss, Jackson State, Central Arkansas and Arkansas State will comprise the field. The game against Rider, scheduled for Dec. 1, won't happen, but the rest of Ole Miss' non-league schedule will remain the same as what's been published.

Ole Miss will open Southeastern Conference play on Dec. 29 or Dec. 30. The date with Wichita State on Jan. 2 appears set, Davis said.

Davis said he's hearing 25 percent capacity will be allowed in The Pavilion at Ole Miss, admitting that figure is probably being bandied about "because that's what football does. There have been conversations about how we're going to do season tickets. Are we going to have a similar approach as football, maybe with single games or two games at a time?

"Obviously, we sit here like the SEC did in football and we'll wait and wait and wait and just make some decisions in time for the fans but hopefully in time maybe we'll have seen some different trends of the virus. I guess a lot is going to be on our governor (Tate Reeves) on what his restrictions are and then just our city of Oxford about indoor venues and how many people are allowed."