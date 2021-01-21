RebelGrove - Rebels open season in Arlington against top-10 Big 12 trio

Ole Miss is among six top-10 teams opening the season at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, for a weekend of SEC and Big 12 baseball -- the State Farm Showdown.

The No. 6 Rebels face No. 10 TCU play on February 19, No. 3 Texas Tech on February 20 and No. 9 Texas on February 21. All three games begin at 3 p.m.

No. 7 Mississippi State and No. 8 Arkansas are also playing the three Big 12 teams.

Attendance capacity will be approximately 14,000 fans. All tickets will be sold online and be general admission. Tickets available starting at 1 p.m. today at this link.

“We appreciate the opportunity and we're grateful,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. “To have the season end last year like it did and a year later we're excited to be on the field and to play anybody, but to have this opportunity in this terrific venue and having seen it on television with the world series and the competition with two great conferences. Everybody is in the top 10 and it’s a huge challenge. We’re excited to be a part of it.”

When the 2020 season was canceled, TCU was 11-4, Texas Tech was 16-3 and Texas was 14-3.

It sets up a premier pitching matchup in the opener with Ole Miss' Doug Nikhazy (2.35 ERA, 23 IP) against TCU's Johnny Ray, a sophomore right-hander who had a 2.53 ERA in 21.1 innings last season. He has a fastball that touches 97 MPH in the early innings that helped him strike out 21 with eight walks in 2020.

Ole Miss and Gunnnar Hoglund (1.16, 23.1) will see a right-hander on that Saturday from Texas Tech -- either Micah Dallas (0.57, 15.2) or Mason Montgomery (3.00, 18.0).

Texas' Sunday starter should be either sophomore Kolby Kubichek (2.79, 9.2) or freshman right-hander Tanner Witt. Perfect Game had Witt the No. 74 prospect in the 2020 class.

Ole Miss and TCU are fairly familiar with each other, as the teams are 7-7 head-to-head in Mike Bianco's tenure. Ole Miss is 1-1 against Texas Tech, and 2-3 against Texas.

The Rebels, who were 16-1 last season, eliminated the Horned Frogs and the Red Raiders in the 2014 College World Series and lost to both those teams in Houston in 2017. Texas beat Ole Miss two games to one in the 2005 Oxford Super Regional before going undefeated in Omaha.

The Texas Rangers have been in Globe Life Field since last season, and it hosted one series in the National League Divisional round as well as the National League Championship Series and the World Series.