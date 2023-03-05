Ole Miss is 9-2 on the season, while Minnesota is now 0-10. Nebraska has wins over Hawaii and Vanderbilt this the past two days.

Ole Miss outlasted winless Minnesota on Saturday, knocking off the Gophers, 9-7, at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Rebels are 2-0 in the event and face the only other unbeaten, Nebraska, at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Calarco hit a two-run single in the sixth to give Ole Miss the lead at the time. His two-out double brought in a run in the fifth, and he hit a single back up the middle in the first inning for two runs. The Rebels scored three times in the opening frame.

Anthony Calarco went 3-for-4 with five RBIs against Minnesota. He also had a walk to reach base four times. The Northwestern transfer is hitting .394 on the season, and it’s his second three-hit game this week.

“It’s a crazy game, and the team in the other dugout is 0-9 and they played terrific. We challenged the kids and didn’t sleepwalk through the game. We played our rear ends off and did what we could do to win the baseball game… It can be a crazy but wonderful game.”

Minnesota played well compared to its record on Saturday. The Gophers hit three home runs, left fielder Kris Hokenson threw out two Rebels at the plate to keep the game close, and starter Sam Malec lasted five innings, giving up four runs despite nine hits and not having a strikeout.



[Box Score: Ole Miss 9, Minnesota 7]

Ole Miss starter Grayson Saunier had season highs with five innings and 11 strikeouts but allowed eight hits and five runs with two walks. The fastball and breaking balls were dominant when down in the zone, but Minnesota punished him on pitches he elevated. The two home runs were on hung breaking balls. It was primarily an issue when he was behind in the count.

Saunier, outside of the mistakes, flashed the dominant ability that’s made him highly touted. The changeup was more noticeable against lefties, and he threw 60 of 94 pitches for strikes.

Mitch Murrell was excellent in relief. He didn’t allow a run and only one hit in 2.1 innings. He threw 70 percent of pitches for strikes and stranded a one-out double in the seventh inning.

Sam Tookoian got the final five outs for his first career save. A walk and a home run in the ninth made it a two-run game, but Ole Miss had scored two in the top half for added insurance. That came from an Ethan Lege two-run home.

Ole Miss had 16 hits and walked seven times while only having five strikeouts. Seven different Rebels had multiple hits. Ole Miss had the one home run from Lege, and Jacob Gonzalez, Calarco and Calvin Harris hit doubles.

The Rebels ran themselves out of multiple innings, with the two outs at the plate. Minnesota made perfect throws, but Ole Miss didn’t maximize the damage considering the amount of runners over the nine innings. The Rebels were 12-for-26 with runners on and 6-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

Nebraska has won five straight games with a three-game sweep of South Alabama in Mobile last weekend and the two wins in the Twin Cities. The Huskers were picked fifth in the Big Ten in the preseason.

Saturday was good for the Rebels. They scored five runs in the final three innings and came back from a deficit multiple times. Murrell should take a lot of confidence from his relief outing.