From the Associated Press:

NICEVILLE, Fla. -- Breein Tyree led Mississippi with a career-high 28 points as the Rebels held off Baylor 78-70 to earn a spot in the Emerald Coast Classic title game despite blowing a 13-point lead Friday night.

The Rebels will try to become the first two-time tournament champions when they meet Cincinnati, a 71-55 winner over George Mason earlier in the day, on Saturday. It will be a rematch of the title game from the inaugural Emerald Coast Classic in 2014.

Bruce Stevens was the only other player to score in double figures for Mississippi (3-1) with 17 points.

Tristan Clark led Baylor (3-2) with 27 points, also a career high. Makai Mason scored 18 for the Bears while Matthew Mayer had 12 points and Jared Butler added 11.

Tyree scored eight points to lead Mississippi to an 18-5 less than seven minutes in. Baylor then started reeling in the Rebels and briefly took a 39-38 lead. Mississippi, though, ended the half with a 43-39 lead after scoring the next five points on a pair of free throws by Terence Davis and a 3-pointer by Stevens.



Baylor pulled into a 46-46 tie earlier in the second half on a Clark dunk, but Tyree answered with a 3-pointer and the Rebels never again trailed.

