There wasn’t a letdown. Instead there were broken records.

Ole Miss battered Arkansas State, 15-8, Tuesday in Jonesboro to cap off the best non-SEC record in program history and also become the fastest Rebel team to 40 wins in a year. The Rebels (40-13, 13-11) travel to Alabama starting Thursday for the final series of the season.

Four other Ole Miss teams have won exactly 40 games in the regular season — 2005, 2009, 2014 and 2016.

The Rebels woke up Wednesday with the No. 8 RPI nationally and a consensus national seed in this week’s projections. Winning at least one more game than Arkansas this weekend would give Ole Miss its first SEC West title since 2014 and fourth under Mike Bianco.

“It’s maturity,” Mike Bianco said. “It starts off where some guys had chips on their shoulders and they wanted to show how good they are. But we’re past that now. I really think it’s just a team that really plays the game. A team that, when they show up and practice, wherever they are, we haven’t had many bad practices from the fall to spring. That’s tough to show up every single day, but they just enjoy the game. They enjoy each other. What a pleasure that is to be around a bunch of guys that are not only talented, but really come out and play every single day.”

Arkansas is at Georgia, another candidate for a top-eight seed. The Rebels beat both teams two out of three in Oxford this season.

Ole Miss closes the nonconference portion of the schedule with a 24-2 record, losing single games to Long Beach State and Mississippi State in the Governor’s Cup. It bests the 2002 team which went 23-3 out of league but lost 10 of 12 SEC games down the stretch to miss the postseason.

The Rebels jumped on Arkansas State (18-30) with six runs over the first three innings and eight runs from the sixth to eighth innings. Grae Kessinger and Nick Fortes each had thee hits, and Tyler Keenan, the SEC Player of the Week, hit a home run for the third straight game.

Ole Miss had 17 hits and won in Jonesboro for the first time since 2015. It’s the most combined runs in the series since 2014 — an Ole Miss 16-8 win.

Jordan Fowler showed a lot of toughness in his start, going five innings and giving up four hits and two runs (one earned). He struck out four, walked two and finishes the regular season with a 6-0 record.

Ole Miss was also able to rest its key relievers for the weekend. Will Stokes threw a quick ninth inning, giving up a meaningless hit, but otherwise no crucial bullpen arms were needed. Parker Caracci finished two of Ole Miss’ wins over Auburn, and Will Ethridge had the best long relief outing of the season in the final win over the Tigers.