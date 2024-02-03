Ole Miss picked up its first commitment of the 2025 recruiting class Saturday during its first Junior Day of the campaign, landing a pledge from Opelousas, La., four-star outside linebacker Corey Amos.

Amos, ranked by Rivals as the No. 9 player in Louisiana and the No. 23 outside linebacker nationally in the 2025 class.

Amos, a 6-foot-3, 205-pounder, chose Ole Miss over offers from Louisiana Tech, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nicholls State and Penn State.

Amos saw his stock skyrocket following his sophomore season at Opelousas and then built on that during his junior year.

The Baton Rouge Advocate described Amos as “long, extremely athletic and a great tackler,” adding that Amos “established himself as an elite pass rusher last season for the Tigers. In addition, the coaching staff learned that Amos is more than just a pass rusher as he showed a unique ability to drop into coverage.”