OXFORD | Mike Bianco, unprompted, said Tennessee outplayed Ole Miss in all phases on Friday night. A day later, the Rebels flipped the script and dominated the Vols to even the series.

Brady Feigl continued his excellent season, and the Rebels offense blitzed Tennessee pitching for an easy 7-1 win, setting up a rubber game at noon Sunday. Ole Miss is 18-2 and now 1-1 in the SEC, while Tennessee has its five-game win streak broken and is 13-7 and 1-1.

Feigl, who was recently named National Pitcher of the Month by NCBWA, allowed one run on four hits in 6.1 innings. He struck out nine with now walks and runs his season K/BB ratio to 34/2. A solo home run by Justin Ammons in the fifth was the only blemish, and he worked out of a bases-loaded, no-outs situation in the sixth.

"The biggest thing is to punch back," Feigl said. "It's the swing in the series, and this is how you get back in it."

The junior right-hander hasn’t walked anyone in two consecutive starts, and he’s gone at least six innings in all five starts this season. Four of the five starts have resulted in one or zero earned runs allowed.

“It’s hard to say it’s been his best because he’s been so, so sharp, but it’s hard to be too critical of what he just did,” Bianco said. “Proud of him and the effort. There’s always pressure in the SEC and last night we didn’t perform the way we can and we needed an effort out of him.”

Feigl gave up a single in the first and then retired 11 in a row prior to Ammons’ home run. Two singles and a hit by pitch set up Tennessee’s chance in the sixth but a shallow fly out and a 4-6-3 double play ended the inning.

The Rebels scored two first-inning runs on Friday but couldn’t add on and make UT starter Garrett Crochet uncomfortable, but a day later the Rebels took the lead with two in the second and led 6-0 by the end of the fourth inning. Jacob Adams had a two-run double as part of his three hits and Grae Kessinger had an RBI ground out to add to his three hits.

“We were much better offensively today,” Bianco said. “Last night we were really silent and we got beat by fastballs. Today we were more aggressive and you could see that in the at-bats.”

Kessinger has six hits on the weekend and upped his batting average to .393. He left the game after his hamstring tightened up in the seventh inning, but he said he doesn’t expect it to be an issue moving forward.

“We’ll look at it, but we’ll be good,” Kessinger said. “It tightened up, but we should be good to go.”

The Volunteers made three errors and were 5-of-29 offensively. Ole Miss was 5-of-16 with runners on and 4-of-12 with runners in scoring position. Ole Miss struck out just three times while the Rebel pitchers have 23 strikeouts through two games.

Tim Rowe had two hits in his seemingly first complete action since a hamstring injury in mid-February.