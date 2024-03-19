OXFORD | Andrew Fischer had only been in the program for a couple months when he took on a leadership role with some truth that is evident today.

The Duke transfer spoke from experience. He’d seen it, and he was relaying it to his new teammates.

Liam Doyle, at Ole Miss from Coastal Carolina, pitched against Duke in the Durham Regional last season. He threw Fischer nine pitches over two at-bats, walking him on a full count and forcing a ground out.

The left-hander didn’t have the best fall in Oxford, and transitions are often like that with players pressing in new environments and not getting the adrenaline that comes with actual games. Fischer believed it was just a matter of time. He needed his new teammates to believe it, too.

“Obviously struggled some in the fall, and that’s why you guys didn’t see him early on in the rotation,” Fischer said. “I kind of rallied the troops in the dugout and let them know that you guys stick with this kid and be behind him and let him keep pushing through this. When the lights are on, you’re going to want him to have the ball.”

Through two starts, Fischer, who is also Doyle’s roommate, has been correct.

Doyle entered the rotation two weeks ago and in starts against Morehead State and South Carolina, he’s struck out a combined 18 with two walks in 8.2 innings. He’s also throwing 70 percent of his pitches for strikes over those two weeks.

The fastball has a lot of ride and plays well up in the strike zone. He’s effectively mixed sliders and changeups to get through the orders multiple times. Doyle struck out a career-high 10 against the Gamecocks.

“Terrific to get an outing like that,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. “He was dominant throughout the game. His first SEC start and he punches out 10 and gets into the sixth inning with the lead.”

Ole Miss took two of three from the Gamecocks and are No. 17 in the Baseball America top 25 going into a four-game road trip. The Rebels face Southern Miss in Pearl Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Tennessee in Knoxville this weekend.

The high strikeout numbers have helped Doyle strand 86 percent of runners this season. Opponents are hitting .231 off him, and he’s holding hitters to under .300 in on-base percentage.

Doyle’s emergence is critical regardless of circumstance, but even more so with JT Quinn out for the foreseeable future. The former Friday night starter strained an oblique, and Bianco sad there’s no immediate timetable for his return.

Doyle has 27 strikeouts and only four walks on the season.

“He’s electric,” said Fischer, who leads Ole Miss with nine home runs. “(Doyle) is out there with a chip on his shoulder, and it’s super impressive. He’s a great locker room guy and someone you want on your team.”