OXFORD | Ole Miss leaned on its bullpen and got a sparkling effort to even the series.

Four different relievers shut out Iowa over 6.1 innings to give Ole Miss time for a comeback and even the series with a 12-5 victory Saturday at Swayze Field. The weekend concludes with a 12 p.m. first pitch on Sunday.

Ole Miss scored 11 straight runs after trailing by four in the third inning.

Austin Simmons and Josh Mallitz combined for four scoreless innings from the fifth inning though the eighth inning. Simmons faced the minimum, and Mallitz worked around leadoff doubles in the seventh and eighth innings.

"It's a slow pulse or at least it seems like it," Mike Bianco said of Simmons. "The football guys enjoy this. When you run out for 65,000 people, 11,500 don't seem as much. He's excited and wants it. He wants to be out there."

Simmons threw twice in one week for the first time in his career.

It was Mallitz’s third outing of the season. He struck out two and hasn't allowed a run yet in 2024. He was headed back out until the bottom of the eighth took longer than usual.

"(Mallitz) is an automatic zero," catcher Campbell Smithwick said. "One (run lead) is all we need."

Sam Tookoian pitched the ninth inning and stranded a walk.

Mitch Murrell relieved starter JT Quinn in the third inning after a home run put Iowa up 5-1. Four runs — all unearned — had come across before Murrell gave up a single and then ended the frame with a ground out. He also threw a scoreless fourth.

"You have to play all nine innings," Bianco said. "When you get punched in the mouth, you can stop the bleeding and get some zeroes from the bullpen and put at-bats together."

Quinn wasn’t sharp and had a difficult day but only a first-inning run was earned. It came on a single, two wild pitches and a ground out. In the third, Iowa plated the four runs, but Andrew Fischer’s throwing error would have been the second out right before a foul out.

In all, Quinn allowed six hits with two walks in 2.2 innings, throwing 38 of 70 pitches for strikes.

Murrell, Simmons and Mallitz didn’t walk anyone, while the Hawkeye bullpen walked six and hit two in 3.2 innings. Ole Miss scored three of its runs off a two walks and a hit by pitch, all with the bases loaded — a day after Iowa walked seven in the eighth inning on Friday.

Ole Miss had 11 hits, including two home runs from Andrew Fischer. He hit a solo shot in the first and a two-run home run in the fourth that pulled the Rebels within one run.

Fischer also had a two-run deep single in the eighth to push the lead from four to six. It was Ole Miss’ first with the bases loaded on the weekend — 0-for-8 previously.

"It's tough to stay disciplined up there," Fischer said. "You see the stats on the board and you want to jump on pitches and try to fix the stats. Our guys have done a good job staying focused."

The Rebels had three sacrifice flies. Smithwick, Treyson Hughes and Will Furniss also had two hits. Smithwick’s RBI single in the sixth extended the lead to two runs. Ole Miss added five runs in the eighth, as Iowa allowed four free passes in the inning including three straight walks.

Iowa, as a team, walked 10 and hit four batters. The Hawkeyes were 3-for-21 with runners on base.