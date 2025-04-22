Rebels rally to beat Mississippi State in 10 innings for Governor's Cup

Ole Miss was down to its final two outs when Issac Humphrey singled to reach base for the third time.

Austin Fawley, three pitches later, hit a home run over the left-field wall off Mississippi State’s Ryan McPherson to extend the game. An inning after that, Will Furniss singled up the middle on a 2-2 count to score Brayden Randle and give the Rebels the 8-7 win over the Bulldogs in 10 innings at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

The annual Governor’s Cup doesn’t count in the SEC standings but is listed on the NCAA selection committee’s team sheet as a conference game.

The Rebels (29-11, 10-8) host Vanderbilt this weekend and face Mississippi State (24-17, 6-12) three times later this season in Starkville.

“Proud of them because it wasn’t easy tonight,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “We hung in there and kept competing.”

Fawley, a Kentucky transfer, has 12 home runs on the season including six in the past seven games. Fawley and Mitchell Sanford are tied for the team lead.

State reliever Ryan McPherson threw 2.2 scoreless innings prior to Humprey’s single and Fawley’s home run. Humphrey hit a single, a triple and had a sacrifice fly. Ryan Moerman had three hits and reached base four times.

Hudson Calhoun was Ole Miss’ pitching star, blanking the Bulldogs for three innings and striking out seven of the 10 batters. He threw 32 of his 42 pitches for strikes. Calhoun entered in the eighth inning with two on and no outs but got two strikeouts and a foul out to end the threat.

“There isn’t a bigger star than (Calhoun),” Bianco said. “To come in with a deficit and first and second and two punch outs and a pop up, big to get off the field for us. He was so electric tonight and proud of his effort.”

Furniss lifted the 2-2 fastball in the 10th inning over the infield for the walk-off win. He had two hits and three RBIs. Randle singled, moved to second on a wild pitch, and after two outs without a ball in play, he moved to third on a wild pitch and trotted home on Furniss’ single.

Ole Miss took a two-run lead into the sixth before five singles and a walk in the frame gave the Bulldogs four runs. Four of the hits came against Tampa transfer Alex Canney.

The Rebels stranded 10 runners, threw four wild pitches, committed three errors and had two hits in 11 chances with runners in scoring position.

Ole Miss trailed by three runs after three innings but scored two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth to take the lead. Ole Miss manufactured in the fourth thanks to a sacrifice fly from Humphrey and an infield single from Moerman after Will Furniss walked, and Judd Utermark doubled to put two in scoring position.

Furniss, an inning later, hit a two-run home run, and Ole Miss added a run on an MSU error after Humphrey tripled.

A wild pitch set up MSU’s first run of the game, and the Bulldogs scored on a wild pitch in the third inning.

Ole Miss threw eight pitchers, including starter Cade Townsend who lasted 2.1 innings and gave up three runs on four hits with four strikeouts and no walks. He came back out after an hour rain delay in the second inning.

Landon Waters and Canney each gave up two runs in 0.2 innings apiece. Brayden Jones and Taylor Rabe both held State silent over 1.1 innings each.

Gunnar Dennis walked the only two batters he faced before Calhoun came into the game.