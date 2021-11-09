Rebels ride balanced scoring attack to season-opening win over UNO

OXFORD — Ole Miss used balanced scoring and tenacious defense Tuesday to easily handle New Orleans, 82-61, starting the 2021-22 season on a winning note.

Five Rebels scored in double-figures, led by Austin Crowley's 13 points. Jarkel Joiner added 12, Nysier Brooks 11 and Jaemyn Brakefield and Ty Fagan 10 each.

"I think we've got really good depth on our team," Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. "I really do. We're trying to figure it out all out, like a lot of teams. But I think we've got 11 guys or so that we can put in the game that are still fighting for positions. James White is still fighting for minutes and I thought he did some really solid things late in the second half. Depth is a huge thing with foul trouble and different things down the stretch. I like where we are."

"With our offense, anybody can get hot," Crowley said.

Derek St. Hilaire led New Orleans with 21 points.

Ole Miss led at halftime, 43-31, and pulled away to lead by as many as 25 points in the second half.

"I thought in the second half, the ball moved better," Davis said.

Ole Miss had 23 assists compared to just 12 turnovers, something Davis said has been a consistent attribute since the team reported to Oxford in the summer.

Ole Miss shot 52.9. percent from the floor, compared to New Orleans' 44.4 percent.

The Rebels also played at a quick pace, something that has been a point of emphasis since the end of last season.

"When I first got here this summer, I thought, 'Oh, my God, I thought I'd been playing with pace the last three years (at Georgia) but like, it's just different under Coach Davis," Fagan said. "We're trying to push it at a tremendous pace. We're still not exactly where he wants us, but each week, each day, each practice, it's coming along. We're still trying to get it to his standards."