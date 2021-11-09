Rebels ride balanced scoring attack to season-opening win over UNO
OXFORD — Ole Miss used balanced scoring and tenacious defense Tuesday to easily handle New Orleans, 82-61, starting the 2021-22 season on a winning note.
Five Rebels scored in double-figures, led by Austin Crowley's 13 points. Jarkel Joiner added 12, Nysier Brooks 11 and Jaemyn Brakefield and Ty Fagan 10 each.
"I think we've got really good depth on our team," Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. "I really do. We're trying to figure it out all out, like a lot of teams. But I think we've got 11 guys or so that we can put in the game that are still fighting for positions. James White is still fighting for minutes and I thought he did some really solid things late in the second half. Depth is a huge thing with foul trouble and different things down the stretch. I like where we are."
"With our offense, anybody can get hot," Crowley said.
Derek St. Hilaire led New Orleans with 21 points.
Ole Miss led at halftime, 43-31, and pulled away to lead by as many as 25 points in the second half.
"I thought in the second half, the ball moved better," Davis said.
Ole Miss had 23 assists compared to just 12 turnovers, something Davis said has been a consistent attribute since the team reported to Oxford in the summer.
Ole Miss shot 52.9. percent from the floor, compared to New Orleans' 44.4 percent.
The Rebels also played at a quick pace, something that has been a point of emphasis since the end of last season.
"When I first got here this summer, I thought, 'Oh, my God, I thought I'd been playing with pace the last three years (at Georgia) but like, it's just different under Coach Davis," Fagan said. "We're trying to push it at a tremendous pace. We're still not exactly where he wants us, but each week, each day, each practice, it's coming along. We're still trying to get it to his standards."
It was one game against New Orleans. Anyone who makes sweeping assertions of any type from that is crazy.
There were some positives. Such as:
— Crowley knocked down three 3s in the first half, giving Ole Miss a comfortable lead in the process. It’s going to be a broken record of sorts, but finding consistent perimeter shooting is going to be critical for this team.
"Once one of us sees one go in, we think everybody can make them," Crowley said. "We have confidence in everybody making shots. We want everybody to take open 3s. That's a spark for our team and it sparks runs for us."
— Speaking of, Ole Miss did a pretty solid job from deep against the Privateers. The Rebels got open looks both in the half-court and in transition and did a solid job of knocking them down. The Rebels were 9-for-22 from the 3-point line.
"That's a good number for us," Davis said.
— Ole Miss did a good job of turning defense into offense. The Privateers committed 19 turnovers, and most of those were forced with solid defense and active hands in passing lanes. Davis said the Rebels had 33 deflections Tuesday, two more than the goal of 31.
"I thought we had some great exciting plays in the break, guys throwing over the top," Davis said. "I think that will keep growing. It's going to be a fun team for our fans to watch."
— Brooks was too much of a defensive presence for UNO. He’s big, uses his feet well and plays intelligent defense. He’s got a chance to be a very steady force on that end of the floor for Ole Miss.
— It’s a deep, talented roster. Again, I have some concerns about depth of shooters, but there’s no question Davis has toys to play with and enough versatility to try different things against different opponents.
-- Davis used Brakefield some at the the top of the 1-3-1 zone and the Duke transfer made some things happen. It's something Davis said he saw glimpses of recently.
"He got his hands on some balls, dove for some 50-50 balls," Davis said. "I thought he was really active. Robert (Allen) is sensational at the top but when Jaemyn is at the 4, he needs to play there. I've been encouraged by him being there because in league play, we're going to play that down the stretch."
There weren’t many negatives, but Davis couldn’t have been happy with the slow start. Over time, that could be a problem, especially when the meat of the schedule arrives. But for now, that’s nitpicking.
— Daeshun Ruffin’s debut was shaky. The freshman finished with four points and two assists in 15 minutes, but he appeared to jam his hand early in the second half and then get poked in the eye late in the game.
-- Ole Miss only won the rebounding battle, 33-30. The Rebels had just seven offensive turnovers. That has to improve moving forward.
-- Ole Miss took just nine free throws Tuesday, a number Davis would likely like to see increase moving forward.
Ole Miss started Allen, Brooks, Crowley, Luis Rodriguez and Joiner Tuesday. Allen haddd three points and five rebounds. Rodriguez had nine points and four board.
Brakefield and Fagan played more than 16 minutes each off the bench.
"I'm comfortable with whatever the team needs me to do," Fagan said. "If that is giving everybody some water, be a towel boy, get sweat off the floor or go get 15-20 points. Whatever my team needs me to do, I'm willing to do it. Coming off the bench is no problem for me,"
Ole Miss returns home Friday night at 6 against Charleston Southern.