OXFORD — Ole Miss jumped on Fayetteville State, building an early 21-2 lead, and then cruised from there, crushing the Broncos, 101-52, in the Rebels' final tune-up for the 2018-19 season.

Terence Davis led Ole Miss with 20 points and nine rebounds. Bruce Stevens added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Dominik Olejniczak added 15 points and six boards. Devontae Shuler finished with 11 points.

The Rebels shot 58.6 percent from the floor, 47.8 percent from the 3-point line and just 50 percent from the free throw line. Ole Miss held Fayetteville State to 26.7 percent shooting from the floor.

Ole Miss opens the season Nov. 10 at home against Western Michigan.

Some observations:



— As a whole, Ole Miss was very active on defense. I was really impressed with the length, activity and basketball IQ of KJ Buffen. In general, the Rebels are very active with their hands in passing lanes and that created a world of trouble for Fayetteville State on the offensive end. Buffen drew a charge, crashed the glass, looked like a strong passer and played fearlessly. When he gets stronger physically, he’s got a chance to be a very good player. Buffen, who is just 18, finished with six points, four rebounds and nine assists in 24 minutes.

— Fayetteville State wouldn’t win any SEC games, but it was obvious early Davis wasn’t tolerating defensive lapses. The Broncos scored on an easy layup to cut Ole Miss’ lead to 21-4 with 12:23 left in the first half. Davis wasn’t trying to stop a Fayetteville State run; rather, he was taking advantage of a teaching opportunity. The message, I suspect: Allowing easy buckets won’t be tolerated.

— Bruce Stevens has changed his body. He’s much leaner, much more active with his feet and just moving better overall. He still has a long way to go to become a good defender, but he had no chance last season carrying the extra weight. His progress on that end of the floor will be interesting to follow.

— Devontae Shuler facilitated more on the offensive end Friday than I remember him doing as a freshman. He looked very comfortable with and without the basketball.

— I really liked what I saw from freshman Blake Hinson. He’s smooth, has a nice shooting stroke and has excellent anticipation. Again, he has basketball IQ that can’t be coached. However, a good coach can utilize those smarts. It will be interesting to see how quickly he becomes an impact player at the SEC level. Hinson had seven points and eight rebounds Friday.

— D.C. Davis played 13 minutes Friday and looked efficient as a backup point guard option. Davis had nine points on 3-for-6 shooting.

— If Friday is any indication, effort won’t be an issue. On one wild scramble late in the first half, four Rebels hit the deck trying to collect a loose ball. D.C. Davis eventually got a steal and missed a layup, but Kermit Davis promised from Day One his team would play hard. On Friday, they certainly did.

— Speaking of hard, Kermit Davis really coached Terence Davis hard Friday. The senior guard did a lot of good things, a lot of his usual athletic things but when he got out of the offense and got overly “creative,” the first-year Ole Miss coach let him know it in no uncertain terms.

— Newcomers Zach Naylor, Brian Halums and Luis Rodriguez got some run Friday but it was tough to tell where they are in terms of development. Rodriguez is coming off an injury and showed some rust. Halums and Naylor are certainly athletic but they looked raw in their little bit of action Friday.