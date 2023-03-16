



The most pressing question surrounding this Ole Miss team is whether an already thin pitching staff can remain viable in the absence of its ace, Hunter Elliott.

As SEC play began and the competition stiffened, could a relatively unproven collection of arms be sturdy enough to keep the team afloat until Elliott's projected mid-April return? While that question remains unanswered, Thursday's conference opener, a 12-2 defeat at Vanderbilt, did not offer a promising outlook.

Jack Dougherty allowed six runs, five earned, on eleven hits with four strikeouts and no walks in a 98-pitch outing that spanned only four innings. An uncharacteristic four-error game in the field didn't help the cause either.

"I told the guys before the game that when you match up against someone else's ace, the best way to offset that is for your ace to put up some zeroes and give you a chance," head coach Mike Bianco said. "Unfortunately, we didn't give Jack a chance tonight. Just too many errors and too many base runners that made him really have work harder."

After narrowly escaping the first inning unscathed due to some good fortune and a nifty snag of a line drive by Anthony Calarco, Dougherty surrendered a two-run home run in the second inning as Parker Noland punished a fastball intended for the outer edge that instead drifted toward the center of plate. A Vanderbilt lineup that entered the game last in the SEC in runs scored teed off on Dougherty to the tune of 11 hits in four frames.

Ole Miss answered with two runs in the top of the third to tie the game, thanks in large part due to a Jacob Gonzalez double down the left field line and an RBI single from Calvin Harris with an Ethan Groff sacrifice fly sandwiched between the two. Harris was 4-4 on the night. The rest of the team mustered just three hits as Commodores ace Carter Holton operated on cruise control outside of one third-inning hiccup. Holton scattered six hits and struck out five in six innings.

'"He's got a big-time fastball and a big time breaking ball," Bianco said of Holton. "He actually throws two breaking balls that are really good, and then the third time through he mixed it up with some changeups. It is tough to catch up to the fastball. I thought we did a good job against him. I know that is hard to say when you only score two runs, but we didn't have great fortune either. Kemp (Alderman) smoked a ball that their guy made a great play on. Holton is tough because he just doesn't give you anything."

Vanderbilt retook the lead in a three-run fourth inning. Chris Maldonado demolished a 1-1 fastball that sailed well over the wall in left-center field to begin the frame. Back-to-back two-out doubles from Jonathan Vastine and Enrique Bradfield netted another run and Brafield scored a batter later on a throwing error.

Another throwing error, coupled with a Maldonado single, to begin the bottom of the fifth inning ended Dougherty's night. Dougherty has now allowed five or more earned runs in back-to-back outings. In his four starts since he replaced Elliott, he's completed six innings just one time -- a one-run, three-hit gem over six innings against Maryland in Minneapolis. In ten career starts, it's the only time Dougherty has completed six innings. That's not to suggest Dougherty isn't a valuable pitcher, but rather to underscore the compounding effect of Elliott's injury in that it pried Dougherty from the role he's most effective in and thrust him into one that was always going to be a tough act to follow.

Mitch Murrell relieved Dougherty in the fifth and put up two scoreless frames, only allowing one inherited base runner to cross the plate, before fading in what was ultimately a six-run eighth inning for Vanderbilt that ended the game via the newly-minted ten-run rule.

Ole Miss will turn to freshman right-hander Grayson Saunier on Friday as it aims to even the series. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.