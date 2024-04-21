If — and it’s a considerable if —Ole Miss gets into contention for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid, the finale at Georgia will be one with an asterisk.

The Rebels had to salvage the third game of the series to realistically keep a path afloat, and they coached like it and played like it, inching out a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the back half of the doubleheader. The issue is being in this situation barely past the halfway point of league play.

Georgia won the opener Friday, 17-6, and clinched the series with a 7-2 victory in the first game on Saturday. Ole Miss is 21-18 overall and 6-12 in the SEC with a dozen league games left on the schedule. The Rebels have the No. 26 RPI.

“With where we are and what’s left in the league, it’s no secret,” said Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco, who picked up his 1,000th career victory with the win. “I never say must wins or anything like that because no one knows — you’re always in it until you’re not, but at some point we have to start winning some games.”

The Rebels need to go 7-5 in the remaining SEC games to have a puncher’s chance at the postseason beyond Hoover. Ole Miss has home dates with Alabama and Texas A&M and road trips to Auburn and LSU.

Ole Miss got 4.1 innings with just one unearned run from Gunnar Dennis in the finale, and JT Quinn, Austin Simmons and Brayden Jones combined to hold the Bulldogs to just one other unearned run in 4.2 relief innings.

Dennis started in place of Mason Nichols, who missed the weekend with a sore shoulder.

It was Quinn’s first work since March 2 because of an oblique issue. He threw 1.2 innings. Simmons, who had thrown 24 pitches in the first game of the day, struck out Charlie Condon and Slate Alford with two men on in the seventh inning.

He walked the bases loaded, and an error led to that second unearned run before he got a pop up to limit the damage.

Jones struck out three in two scoreless innings for his first save. He’s gone at least two innings four times this season. He used two strikeouts to work around a Condon double in the ninth.

Ethan Lege homered to tie the game in the sixth. Will Furniss had a two-out RBI single in the same inning, and Andrew Fischer extended the lead with a sacrifice fly.

In the first game of the day, Ole Miss wasted a quality outing from Liam Doyle. The sophomore struck out eight without a walk and scattered three hits and two runs in five innings.

Doyle hit leadoff man Corey Collins with two outs in the fifth and left a hittable pitch to Condon, who is having one of the best statistical seasons in NCAA history. Condon hit it out of left field to tie the game.

"We really were trying to walk him, trying to see -- because he will swing at balls off the plate -- and we said it to all the pitchers that when he came to the plate that they can go ahead and walk him (with pitches off the plate),” Bianco said. “I didn't see where the pitches exactly were but I'm assuming it looked up and it got too much of the plate.”

Two innings later, Ole Miss again gave Collins a free pass, and Condon hit another home run. Georgia hit two more home runs in the inning to effectively end the drama.

Condon is hitting .483 with 26 home runs and a 1.703 slugging percentage.

Ole Miss rebounded for that get-out-of-town win, avoiding complete disaster a week after back-ending the series against Mississippi State. Nevertheless, the Rebels have zero margin for error if they are to avoid missing the postseason for the second straight year — something that has never happened under Bianco.

“Everybody knows that, we understand where we are and we have to win,” Bianco said. “We didn’t play well after winning last weekend, and we had to at least get out of here with one.”