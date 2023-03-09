NASHVILLE — For most of the first half Thursday, Ole Miss stared longingly at Cinderella’s slipper.

Just before halftime, reality began to set in.

A minute into the second half, it was painfully obvious the slipper wasn’t going to fit.

The clock struck midnight on Ole Miss’ season Thursday afternoon in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament. The Rebels led by as many as six points in the first half but but ultimately were no match for NCAA Tournament-bound Tennessee, losing in Bridgestone Arena, 70-55.

Ole Miss finished the season 11-21 overall, including a 4-16 mark against SEC foes. Over the last two seasons, the Rebels are 8-31 against their SEC brethren. Ole Miss’ streak of seasons without an NCAA Tournament bid extended to four with Thursday’s loss.

Ole Miss and former coach Kermit Davis mutually parted ways last month. Former Texas coach Chris Beard has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Davis. An announcement of his hiring could come as early as this weekend.

Tennessee improved to 23-9. The Volunteers will meet Missouri Friday afternoon in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

“I'm very, very proud of our team, how hard they fought,” Ole Miss interim coach Win Case said. “We held Tennessee to 31 points in the second half. We just couldn't score, especially in the second half. I thought that was a big key, as well.”

As it did all year, this Ole Miss team fought to the end. Trailing by 11 in the second half, the Rebels charged back, closing to within four. However, even without star guard Zakai Ziegler, Tennessee simply had too diverse an array of weapons for Ole Miss. The Rebels got into foul trouble midway through the second half. Throw in Tennessee’s fresher legs and superior size and the Volunteers delivered a flurry of blows Ole Miss simply couldn’t answer.

“I think that, yes, in a sense playing loose, that was I wouldn't say our game plan, we did have

plays that worked previously in our last battle against Tennessee,” Ole Miss forward Robert Allen said. “But like Coach always said, we want our defense to develop our offense.

“I feel like that's what worked for us in the first half. I feel like in the second half a little bit lack of our defense led to a lack of our offense. That's when we kind of turned to the game plan we had with the plays we ran over earlier.”

“They're a physical, mature team,” Ole Miss guard Myles Burns said. “They know how to make adjustments. They know how to adapt. That's the reason they're one of the top teams in this league. So, yeah, I would say that played a big part it in. Also shot selections. We didn't have a lot of time, we were forcing too many shots on the ball, not getting into the flow of offense that's really been helping us win some of the games that we're winning.”

Tennessee crushed Ole Miss on the boards, out-rebounding the Rebels, 38-22. However, the game came down to offense, as it has for the Rebels so many times this season. Ole Miss shot 38 percent from the floor and 35 percent from the 3-point line. Tennessee shot 47 percent from the floor and 36 percent from the 3-point line.

“We've had this problem all year long, where we run into droughts of scoring,” Case said. “For whatever reason. It happens, rears its ugly head today in terms of just could not make timely shots. I think we scored, what, 22 points in the second half. Again, going in as well, we knew good shots was going to be hard to find because Tennessee is such an exceptional defensive team. If you're going to get some points, you’re going to have to get it in transition. We didn't get a chance to get out in transition as much this game as the game before. I think that was a big key.”

Burns led Ole Miss with 14 points. Jaemyn Brakefield and Matthew Murrell had 12 each. Josiah-Jordan James led Tennessee with 20 points. Santiago Vescovi added 15.