OXFORD — The Chris Beard era officially begins Monday night when Ole Miss plays host to Alabama State to open the 2023-24 season.

Beard, most recently the head coach at Texas, was hired at Ole Miss in March. Beard is widely considered one of the elite coaches in all of college basketball. He took Texas Tech to an Elite Eight and the national championship game before leaving the Red Raiders for Texas. Beard is 237-98 in 11 seasons as a head coach.

“We have proven over practices and scrimmages and exhibition games that we can do a lot of good things,” Beard said. “But we just haven’t gotten to where you can trust that the consistency is going to be there time and time again. I thought the other night was similar. We played some really good basketball at certain times — balanced scoring, took care of the ball. It was a 12-turnover game and we had four or five in the first few minutes and then we played 36 minutes of basketball with just four or five turnovers, so that’s good. We defended for the most part. Our effort was there. Our intensity was there.”

Monday’s game tips off at 7 p.m. It will be streamed on SEC Network-Plus.

Beard inherited a handful of players, including guards Matthew Murrell and TJ Caldwell and forward Jaemyn Brakefield and Robert Cowherd. He’s supplemented the roster heavily through the transfer portal, though as of this writing, Beard and Ole Miss are awaiting a ruling from the NCAA regarding the eligibility of guard Brandon Murray and forward Moussa Cisse.

“There’s a very clear reality that we’re going to have to be much more disciplined to get where we all want to go,” Beard said.

“Can our defense manufacture some turnovers against what I think is going to be a very good opponent? I’m never going to sit up here and oversell something to you. We respect everyone. It’s a 40-minute game. I’m also going to be the first to tell you when I think an opponent’s good. I think Alabama State is an NCAA Tournament contender. They’re a team that could win their conference. They’re a veteran team. They don’t rely on a lot of younger guys. It’s a classic kind of portal Division I team. They’ve got a lot of guys. They’ve got four returners which is unheard of in college basketball right now. They added the right pieces that fit and they’ve got a really good coach. …It’s going to be a challenging first game.”

This will be the eighth matchup between Ole Miss and Alabama State, with the Rebels having won each game. Their first game happened when the two faced off in the 1983 NIT, with Ole Miss coming up with an 87-75 win. Since then, Ole Miss has faced the Hornets during the non-conference portion of their season, beginning with a 42-point victory in Oxford in 1998. The two met in Montgomery, Ala., the following season, with the Rebels coming out on top, 76-65. Ole Miss then grabbed wins over Alabama State in 2002 (74-58), 2003 (68-44), 2008 (85-82) and 2009 (90-53).

Alabama State defeated LaGrange 90-69, in an exhibition on Oct. 30. Four players scored in double digits, led by Sean Smith with 17.

The Hornets are coming off of an 8-23 season a year ago, having gone 6-12 in SWAC play and missing the conference tournament. Last year’s leading scorer, Isiah Range, returns to the roster for 2023-24 after averaging 14 points per game a season ago. Range made 42.7 percent from beyond the arc last season, adding 3.7 rebounds per game and finishing second on the team with 31 steals.

Alabama State lost their leading rebounder from a year ago in Jordan O’Neal (transfer to Jackson State), but returns their guard TJ Madlock. Madlock averaged 6.1 rebounds per game last year and was the team’s second-leading scorer with 11.1 points per outing, earning a spot on the Second Team Preseason All-SWAC list.

Alabama State is directed by coach Tony Madlock, who was an assistant on Andy Kennedy’s staff for two seasons. Madlock was the interim head coach at Ole Miss for the final five games of the 2017-18 season.