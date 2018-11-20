OXFORD -- Kermit Davis shook up his starting lineup a bit Tuesday. The changes worked, as Ole Miss dominated the glass, winning that category by 16, and stifled Nicholls on the defensive end, helping the Rebels cruise to an easy 75-55 win over the Colonels Tuesday night at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Davis took Dominik Olejniczak out of the starting lineup and went with three guards _ Devontae Shuler, Terence Davis and Breein Tyree _ and two forwards _ Blake Hinson and Bruce Stevens _ to give the Rebels a more athletic initial unit. The three guards each played at least 32 minutes Tuesday. Hinson played 27. Stevens, who fouled out last Friday at Butler, played just 18 minutes. Both forward K.J. Buffen (18 minutes) and guard D.C. Davis (16 minutes) played more than Olejniczak, who scored six points and grabbed two rebounds in 14 minutes of action. "K.J. Buffen was in the lineup," Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. "He missed a tutor and he hasn't gotten back in the lineup. Devontae missed a tutor and Bruce has beaten Dom out the last few days. One thing we do is that when we start back (Wednesday), everything is back going again. All positions are back going. We have a point system that we keep. That way we are trying to keep practices competitive." Terence Davis led Ole Miss (2-1) with 14 points, eight rebounds and a career-high four blocked shots. Stevens had 13 points and five rebounds for the night, making it one of his more efficient outings in an Ole Miss uniform. Tyree scored 10 points and added six assists. Guard Gavin Peppers paced Nicholls (2-4) with 14 points.

Kermit Davis was pleased with his team's defense, noting the Rebels held Nicholls to 33.8 percent shooting from the floor and 29.2 percent (7-for-24) from the 3-point line. "Last year we weren't very good here defending the 3-point line and the first two games we haven't been very good," Davis said. "That's been a harping point. If you can't defend the 3 in college basketball, you're going to struggle. I thought tonight that's the best I've seen Terence Davis defend since I've coached him. He did an unbelievable job on (Jeremiah) Jefferson, (holding Jefferson to) 1-for-7 on shots (from behind the 3-point line), stuck to the game plan about guarding different actions they ran. We weren't very pretty the last six or seven minutes offensively but we guarded at a good level and that allowed us to win like we did."

Notes: Kermit Davis said he is pushing Olejniczak to not be so tough on himself, noting the junior center carries mistakes with him for days at a time. "He's got to be in there and help us for our team to have the kind of year we want to have." ...Davis said Buffen (7 points, 5 rebounds) is "invaluable" for Ole Miss because he can play three spots. ...Hinson, Davis said, is being urged to score on multiple levels and not just as a scorer. ...Ole Miss had 21 assists on 26 made baskets Tuesday _ "about as good as it gets," Davis said _ but committed 16 turnovers. ...Davis said he needs to "stretch our bench," noting Brian Halums played a minute but got out of the system and had to be pulled. Luis Rodriguez, Davis said, impressed in his two minutes of play Tuesday. "I have to start trusting those guys more." ...Guard Franco Miller has been shut down again, Davis said Tuesday, noting the freshman won't try to play again until he's pain-free. "It may be middle of December, first of January, I don't know, until he can get completely healthy and we can put him out there."