OXFORD | The record crowd of 12,152 had some incredibly nervous moments during the 3-hour matinee that had to emotionally feel like a marathon for the Double-Decker charged in attendance.

The swing game had swing situations — three clear ones — and each time Ole Miss flirted with failure before coming through for a 9-8 victory over LSU that clinched the series and moved the Rebels to 34-11 and 12-9 in the SEC.

LSU is 26-19 and 9-11 in the league. Ole Miss has a home date with Pine Bluff on Wednesday before a road trip to South Carolina. The Tigers are 1-5 in their last six SEC games.

The weekend paid attendance of 32,075 is also a new school record.

"We had so many big at-bats, and you could feel the crowd with the energy and momentum," Ole Miss hitting coach Mike Clement said. "There were a bunch of big hits, but you can't win the game without a lot of zeroes. We did that, too."

The visitors seemed to be well on their way to a better outcome when they scored six runs in the top of the third. Ole Miss had taken a 4-1 lead the half inning before with Chase Cockrell’s three-run home run the big blow, but LSU ran starter James McArthur and put the first six batters of the inning on base. Max Cioffi allowed three of four to reach in place of McArthur, and the Tigers didn’t seem to be slowing down.

Until Will Ethridge entered.

The sophomore right-hander had allowed only two runs in 11 innings during his first outing of the weekend over the past five weeks, and he topped that on Saturday with his best appearance of the season.

"We had to put up good innings and give our offense a chance to put up some runs," Ethridge said. "It was all about hitting my spots. The outside corner for the lefties and the changup in to the right-handers. I had to make pitches.

"You have to just get out of it. Inherited runners had to get off the bags."

Two straight outs ended the devastating third, and Ethridge put up zeroes from there through the eighth inning. He retired nine in a row before Antione Duplantis walked and Austin Bain singled to start the ninth and end his afternoon.

Ethridge yielded four hits with three strikeouts and two walks but mixed his pitches and forced a lot of soft contact.

Ole Miss trailed by three when it got to the dugout in the bottom of the third, and LSU matched Ethridge’s zeroes until the bottom of the seventh. That’s when the Rebels found an offensive flurry of their own. Tyler Keenan and Tim Rowe hit back-to-back doubles, and Grae Kessinger had the at-bat of the day.

The sophomore missed a home run a feet foul and then did the same with a double just foul down the other line. He saw seven pitches, overcame a bad strike call by Morris Hodges and poked a single into center.

Three batters later, Thomas Dillard went down 0-2 but after laying off three straight balls, he sent an 85 MPH Caleb Gilbert offering deep into the student section in right field to put the Rebels up 9-7.

"It might have been a fastball or it might have been a changeup," Dillard said. "Whatever he put in the strike zone I was trying to put a bat on the ball. I'd faced him three times and I happened to get it elevated."

Parker Caracci entered for Ethridge with two on in the ninth and he immediately walked the bases loaded with no outs and walked in a run to make it a single-run game after a strikeout. The Ole Miss closer, then, struck out Nick Coomes looking, for the second out.

LSU manager Paul Mainieri immediately raced out of the dugout and was tossed by Hodges, as coaches can’t argue balls and strikes. Hodges missed calls both ways in the late innings and certainly squeezed Caracci on multiple pitches in the ninth.

Jake Slaughter sent a lazy fly ball to right field on a 1-2 count to end it, and Caracci got his eighth save of the season.

"I was proud of him," Clement said. "You're going to get nicked up and you have to respond. The velocity was up a tick, and he's starting to come with the slider."

Keenan hit two doubles, and Ryan Olenek and Kessinger both had two hits. Olenek returned after missing three games with a shoulder injury and ran his hitting streak to 20 games.

Tim Rowe had five hits in the series including four doubles.

Ole Miss was 6-for-11 with runners in scoring position.