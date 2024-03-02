Ole Miss held off a furious second-half rally from Missouri, winning an 84-78 decision in Columbia.

The Rebels improved to 20-9 overall and 7-9 in the Southeastern Conference. Missouri remained winless in the league, falling to 8-21 overall and 0-16 in the SEC.

It is Ole Miss' first 20-win season in five years.

The Rebels kept their very faint NCAA Tournament hopes alive with the win. The Rebels likely must win both games next week -- at Georgia and at home versus Texas A&M -- and then make some noise in the SEC Tournament in Nashville to have a real shot at the NCAA Tournament.

Matthew Murrell led Ole Miss with 21 points. Jaemyn Brakefield added 19 points and six rebounds. Jaylen Murray added 14 points.

Sean East II led Missouri with a game-high 27 points. Aidan Shaw and Tamar Bates had 13 points each. Nick Honor added 12.

Ole Miss led by 19 at halftime and by as much as 21 points in the second half before Missouri responded with a furious rally, closing to within three points in the final minutes.

Ole Miss out-rebounded Missouri, 35-22, leading to a 21-8 margin in second-chance points. Ole Miss committed 16 turnovers but forced 14 from Missouri.

The Rebels travel to Georgia Wednesday.



