OXFORD | The fog helped, but Ole Miss couldn't take advantage of the break.

A 30-minute delay in the middle of the sixth ended Mississippi State starter Ethan Small's night early, but the Rebels didn't muster anything other than a missed opportunity against the Bulldog bullpen, losing, 2-0, in the series opener in Oxford. State has won 12 of the last 14 in the series.

"I thought both teams pitched it really well and were lights out," Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. "It came down to a couple key at-bats."

Small scattered three hits and allowed no runs with 10 strikeouts in five innings. He threw 82 pitches before the fog settled in and caused a delay at 10:25 p.m. After two empty innings against reliever Jared Liebelt, Ole Miss put the first two runners on in the eighth inning.

Cole Zabowski and Kevin Graham hit back-to-back singles, and Ole Miss called for Justin Bench to put down a sacrifice bunt. Bench got behind on a bad strike call on the first pitch and then fouled off two bunts, including one with two strikes to strike out.

"We left Bench in because it was a bunt situation instead of hitting (Jacob) Adams and (Chase) Cockrell," Bianco said. "We left him in there and it was a tough situation for a freshman who hasn't been out there long."

Adams grounded into a double play to end the chance. The Rebels went quietly in the ninth and are now 32-18 overall and 15-10 in the SEC. Mississippi State is 40-10 and 16-9 in the league. The series continues at 6 p.m. Saturday.

It's Bench's first action since fracturing his hand on March 5. The freshman is one of the Rebels' best bunters but he squared late each time and put pinch hitter Adams, who has ground ball tendencies, into a far less advantageous spot. The two-strike bunt is a difficult spot considering the lack of recent action. The Rebels were 1-for-6 with runners on and 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

Those four at-bats were three strikeouts and the double play. Ole Miss also ran into at least three outs during the game, giving the Bulldogs outs to erase runners.

Will Ethridge gave up six hits and two runs in six innings. Tanner Allen hit a two-out, full-count RBI double in the third inning, and he added a two-out RBI single in the fifth inning. Ethridge kept Ole Miss in it, throwing 58 of 92 pitches for strikes and striking out four with two walks.

Grae Kessinger had two of the six Ole Miss hits to reach base for the 38th straight game.

Houston Roth went three shutout innings of relief and hasn't allowed a run in five of his last six outings.

It's the Rebels' first shutout loss since at Alabama the final weekend of the 2018 regular season.