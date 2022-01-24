Rebels start homestand with win over ice-cold Gators

OXFORD -- Ole Miss overcame a slow start but rode a strong defensive effort to a 70-54 win over Florida Monday.

The win improved Ole Miss to 10-9 overall and 2-5 in the Southeastern Conference, bringing some positive vibes to the program at the onset of an important three-game homestand this week.

Ole Miss faces Arkansas Wednesday and Kansas State Saturday with hopes of revitalizing a season hampered by key injuries and disappointing losses.

"I don't know of any other college team that needed a win worse than our team," Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. "We've gotten close but we haven't been great in the last 10 minutes of these games against Tennessee, (Texas) A&M, Mississippi State and Auburn, against some really good teams. We've played a tough schedule but it was good to see it tonight. We withstood runs. ...I thought we handled the pressure."

Ole Miss guards Daeshun Ruffin and Matthew Murrell keyed the Rebels' offense. Ruffin scored 21 points, adding six assists. Murrell scored 20 points on 8-for-12 shooting.

Center Nysier Brooks had 11 points and five rebounds. Luis Rodriguez came off the bench to score 10 points and grab seven rebounds in almost 30 minutes of play.

"It was a good win for us, especially with these games compacted like they are," Davis said.

Florida fell to 12-7 overall and 3-4 in the SEC. The Gators shot just 38 percent from the floor and 13.8 percent from the 3-point line. Florida took 29 shots from behind the arc, making just four.

Ole Miss forced 14 Gators turnover, four more than it committed. The Gators made a run in the second half, pulling to within two points, but Ole Miss answered, regaining control and never looking back.

"I think it's Daeshun maturing," Davis said. "We looked at all the second-half stats. We're plus-7 in the first half and minus-21 in the second half of SEC games. ...I thought tonight he ran our team better."

Davis said having Ruffin and Austin Crowley on the floor together helped as well, stabilizing the Rebels' offense against Florida's press.

The game was tied at 22-22 at halftime, but it was Ole Miss that showed poise in the final 20 minutes. Ole Miss shot 73.9 percent from the floor in the second half, the first time a Rebel team has done that since 2018 against San Diego. The last time Ole Miss did that in the SEC was Feb. 7, 2015, versus Auburn. In all, Ole Miss shot 52.1 percent from the floor and 30.8 percent (4-for-15) from the 3-point line.

"We knew this was a must-win," Murrell said. "It's never too late to turn this around. It's college basketball. Anything can happen."

The Rebels will have a light practice Tuesday as they turn their attention to Arkansas. Davis referred to the quick turnaround as a "players' dream," noting they just have to get ready to play. Ruffin said he views it as just another opportunity to "go out and play with my guys. Whether it's a next-day turnaround or a next-week turnaround, I'm just ready to go out and grind with my team."

Ruffin committed just two turnovers, saying the Rebels' veteran players have pushed him to take more of a leadership role.

Both players admitted it'll be easier to get back to work following a victory, knowing the Razorbacks will be physically fresher Wednesday.

"Coming off a win, you always have confidence going into the next game," Murrell said. "You always want to keep the winning streak going. Everybody likes winning."