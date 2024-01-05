Chris Beard admitted Thursday that as a coach, one always wants one more practice, one more film session, in advance of a test.

Of course, that’s not how it works. After a wildly successful non-league slate for the first-year Ole Miss coach, the Rebels’ first Southeastern Conference exam of the season couldn’t be much more difficult.

No. 22 Ole Miss (13-0), one of three undefeated teams left in the nation (Houston, James Madison) travels to Knoxville on Saturday (5 p.m. CST, SEC Network) to face No. 5 Tennessee (10-3). Beard might be new to the SEC, but he’s very familiar with Tennessee coach Rick Barnes. Beard first met Barnes when Barnes took over at Beard’s alma mater, Texas. Later, he got to know him more closely as a mutual friend of Bobby and Pat Knight.

“I think the word ‘friends’ is used a little loosely, but I do confidently say Coach is my friend,” Beard said. “He’s a mentor. …I have a lot of respect for Coach. In my opinion, he’s one of the least talked about Hall of Fame coaches in our game and I’m not sure why. In my personal opinion, it’s because he’s not a self-promoter. He’s not one of these guys who lives his life in social media or tells everybody what he’s done. He coaches his teams, makes his players better and just wins.”

Tennessee has early wins over Michigan State, Wisconsin, Syracuse, North Carolina State, Illinois and others. The Volunteers’ losses were to No. 2 Purdue, No. 1 Kansas and No. 16 North Carolina.

Guard Dalton Knecht leads the Volunteers in scoring after coming to Knoxville from Northern Colorado. Knecht averages 15.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game and is tied for the team-lead in 3-pointers made with 21. Joining Knecht with 21 makes from deep is Josiah-Jordan James, who leads the Volunteers with 7 rebounds per contest and is second in scoring at 11.3 points per game.

Tennessee currently ranks among some of the country's best in numerous defensive categories. Holding their opponents to just 37.2 percent shooting this year (sixth-best in the nation), the Volunteers average 4.9 blocks per game (No. 36 in NCAA), 64.3 points allowed per game (No. 38 in NCAA), and they’re holding foes to 29 percent from the 3-point line (No. 36 in NCAA).

Tennessee also ranks among the best in assist-turnover ratio (1.58, No. 24 in NCAA), assists per game (16.8, No. 37 in NCAA), free throw percentage (77.4, No. 17 in NCAA), and scoring margin (plus-13.5, No. 45 in NCAA).

For Ole Miss, it’s a challenge the Rebels are eager to attack.

“Everyone’s buying into the culture here, listening to Coach Beard and doing what’s asked of us,” Ole Miss guard Allen Flanigan said. “It’s a tough league. Every game is going to be a dogfight. You have to bring it.

“They’re a great team coached by a great coach. They’ve got a lot of discipline and it’s going to be a tough battle.”

Beard admitted he wouldn’t mind a bit more time, but he reiterated on Thursday an appreciation for his team’s work effort and buy-in.

“You’re only as good, I believe, as your last possession, your last game, your last segment, your last four-minute game,” Beard said. “We’re going to try to play our best game of the year Saturday. That’s Captain Obvious, but I think that’s what’s in our guys’ hearts. I think they understand the team we were in November, that’s not going to do get it done in March. The ability to just continue to improve and chip away is a really big part of any season.”