NASHVILLE — All season long, Ole Miss’ opponents would make second-half runs.

Most of the time, the Rebels would have a scoring drought at the same time.

That inability to answer was always, predictably, costly.

On Wednesday night, Ole Miss played with that same flame, going almost four minutes late without scoring.

On this night, however, Ole Miss didn’t get burned. Instead, Ole Miss’ poise and resilience was rewarded in the form of a 67-61 win in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament at Bridgestone Arena.

“It’s obviously been a very, very tough season for us,” Ole Miss interim coach Win Case said. “There were a lot of close games. I’d just like to take my hat off to my team and say I’m very, very proud of you guys, I love you guys and let’s keep it going.”

For at least one more day, Ole Miss kept its season alive. The Rebels (12-20) will face fifth-seeded Tennessee on Thursday afternoon. The game will tip around 2:30 p.m., some 30 minutes after the conclusion of a noon tip-off between Florida and Mississippi State.

“We just came here with a clean slate,” Ole Miss forward Jaemyn Brakefield said. “We knew it was going to be a new season. The past is the past. We just tried to come here 0-0 and take each game as its own.”

“They definitely will be ready to play, it will be a very competitive game, and we're looking forward to it,” Case said.

Ole Miss led by eight midway through the second half but a conventional 3-point play by Jackson tied the game at 44-44 around the 11-minute mark. An inside jumper from Jackson with 10:20 left gave South Carolina a lead, forcing a timeout from Case.

Amaree Abram hit a 3-pointer out of that timeout, giving Ole Miss a one-point lead and setting the stage for a tight finish.

An Abram 3-pointer with 6:01 extended the Rebels’ lead to eight points, 56-48. Another long-ball from Abram with 4:44 left pushed the Rebels’ lead to nine points, 59-50.

South Carolina clawed back behind the strong play of Johnson. His 3-pointer with 59.3 seconds left pulled the Gamecocks to within 64-61.

Murrell missed a 3-pointer on Ole Miss’ ensuing possession, but White pulled down a critical rebound. Ole Miss called a timeout with 18.7 seconds left on the game clock and seven seconds left on the shot clock. White hit a running jumper with 14.5 seconds left to extend its lead to 66-61.

“It’s something we drew up in the huddle,” Brakefield said. “James is somebody we trust with the ball in his hands. We knew he was going to make the play for us. He works on that. He’s a hard worker and we just put our trust in him to shoot the ball with confidence and he did.”

“We knew again that James White is always wanting us to run something for him,” Case said., “He’s probably one of our best one-on-one players on the team. We drew that up. We thought if he didn't make the shot, he was going to get fouled and be determined to try to basically lift us up that way.”

Jackson missed a 3-pointer on the other end and Ole Miss put it away at the free throw line, getting one of two from Abram with 6.3 seconds left to end the scoring.

Ole Miss led at the half, 30-29.

Abram led Ole Miss with 20 points, including a 5-for-8 performance from the 3-point line. Brakefield had 16 points and seven rebounds. White finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Jackson finished with 24 points for South Carolina. Meechie Johnson added 11 and Hayden Brown had 10.