OXFORD — Mississippi State overcame 19 turnovers, sloppy offense and abysmal perimeter shooting Saturday, defeating Ole Miss in overtime, 69-61.

The Bulldogs improved to 18-9 overall and 6-8 in the Southeastern Conference, keeping their faint NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

Ole Miss, meanwhile, fell to 10-17 overall and 2-12 in the SEC. The Rebels, now in sole possession of 13th place in the league, have now lost 26 of their last 31 games against SEC competition, including an SEC Tournament loss to Missouri last March in Tampa, Fla.

Tolu Smith and Cameron Matthews had 17 points each for Mississippi State. Smith had 12 rebounds and Matthews added seven. Dashawn Davis had 12 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Jaemyn Brakefield led Ole Miss with 20 points and eight rebounds. Murrell added 15 points and Myles Burns had 10 points and seven steals.

Ole Miss shot just 32.3 percent for the game, including 13.6 percent from the 3-point line.

“We had all the chances in the world to finish it out and we couldn’t get stops,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “I thought those guys made some plays at the end. Tolu Smith drove it twice left and made two plays. Kind of whoever (Amaree Abram) was guarding, they went after him, but still at the end (of regulation), we had the ball.”

Mississippi State dominated the overtime period, 13-5, making all four of its shots from the floor during the extra five minutes, a marked improvement from the second half, when the Bulldogs went 9:45 without a field goal at one point and made just 25.9 percent of its shots, including an 0-for-10 performance from behind the arc.

Ole Miss, however, was awful in overtime, making one of its seven shots and getting three of its five points in the extra period at the free throw line.

“We just said take care of the ball and defend and the rest would take care of itself,” Jeffries said. “It just shows toughness of this team. Our goal is to make it to the tournament and win out.”

“We knew as soon as we got to overtime, we’d been to overtime before,” Matthews said.

Ole Miss led, 53-52, when Mississippi State called timeout with 1:26 left on the game clock and 18 seconds remaining on the shot clock. Smith missed badly on a drive. Ole Miss called timeout with 1:08 left.

Smith was called for a foul with 1:02 left, sending Jayveous McKinnis to the free throw line. The Jackson State transfer made one of two, giving Ole Miss a 54-52 lead.

Burns fouled Shakeel Moore with 50.5 seconds left. The Bulldogs’ junior guard made both free throws to tied the game at 54-54.

Burns’ driving layup was answered by one of the same for Smith, trying the game at 56-56. Murrell’s attempt at a game-winner was blocked by Eric Reed Jr., sending the game to overtime.

“I elected not to call timeout,” Davis said. (Mississippi State coach) Chris (Jans) changes defenses coming out of timeouts. We could’ve brought a ball-screen up top but we got the ball in Matt’s hands and the floor cleared. In the one-on-one, you think you get an advantage but their guy did an unbelievable job of squaring up. Matt slipped. There was no shot.”

Ole Miss led at the half, 33-32, overcoming a 10-point, first-half deficit. The Bulldogs 18:54 of the first half. Mississippi State shot 61.9 percent from the floor in the first half but committed 11 turnovers.

Notes:

— TJ Caldwell couldn’t play Saturday after tweaking a hamstring on Friday, one that he had injured in a loss at Florida earlier in the week.

— Ole Miss committed just eight turnovers and had 13 steals.

— Mississippi State out-rebounded Ole Miss, 46-32.

— Ole Miss had 11 fast-break points. Mississippi State had none.

— The Bulldogs’ bench outscored Ole Miss’ bench, 11-3.

— Tye Fagan played just 6:41. James White played just 5:41. Neither scored.

— Ole Miss plays at Auburn Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.