Rebels take a flyer on former Auburn cornerback Antonio Kite

Ole Miss signed former Auburn defensive back Antonio Kite Tuesday.

The 6-foot, 175-pounder from Anniston, Ala., will be on his third Southeastern Conference roster when he arrives in Oxford next month.

Kite, who transferred from Alabama to Auburn last December, was kicked off the team for missing practice on multiple occasions, AuburnSports.com's Jay G. Tate reported earlier this fall.

Per Tate, the Anniston High School graduate played in five games this season, but he played in just five defensive snaps since the Tigers' loss against Arkansas on Sept. 21. He was listed as Jay Crawford's backup since the true freshman was promoted into the starting lineup against Oklahoma on Sept. 28.

Kite played in eight games for Auburn, but after the loss to Arkansas, he was featured mostly on special teams. Kite scored a touchdown on a muffed punt in a loss at Missouri. He had six tackles and one interception on the season.

Kite, who was known around the Auburn football complex by his nickname, "Spoodie," was considered an important step forward for the Tigers entering the 2024 season. He was a four-star recruit during the 2022 cycle and was considered by some to be the Tigers' most physically gifted cornerback upon arrival on campus.

Kite started his career at Alabama, signing with the Crimson Tide out of Anniston High School in the class of 2022. He struggled to find playing time in Alabama’s secondary before transferring to Auburn in January 2024.

Kite played three total snaps for the Crimson Tide as a true freshman. During his redshirt freshman season, Kite played 22 defensive snaps over three games – and only four snaps in SEC play, all against Kentucky.

In his only season at Auburn, Kate played 196 defensive snaps, with 172 of those coming at cornerback. He had a 60.0 overall PFF College grade and a 58.3 coverage grade. Opponents completed 9-of-12 passes for 167 yards. The Tigers game against Arkansas is the only time he’s played more than five snaps against an SEC opponent. He played 66 snaps with 60 of those in coverage. Arkansas competed two passes on two targets.