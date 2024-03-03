OXFORD | Grayson Saunier walked the leadoff hitter on Sunday and used 26 pitches to strand the runner and put up his fist zero of the day.

Four more followed, as Saunier stifled Iowa and solidified his spot in the Ole Miss rotation with SEC play set to begin in two weeks.

The Rebels blanked the Hawkeyes, 8-3, to win the series and move to 8-5 on the season. The Ole Miss offense used Iowa’s miscues to separate, but Saunier made sure it didn’t take much.

“He was lights-out today,” Mike Bianco said of Saunier. “It’s one of the best fastball days he’s had in quite some time.”

The sophomore threw 90 pitches, 55 strikes over the five shutout innings with two strikeouts and two walks. He also scattered two hits. Saunier is the first Ole Miss pitcher to throw five innings in an appearance this season.

The most danger came in the second inning in a scoreless game. It started with a Reagan Burford error, and a Jackson Ross error after a walk loaded the bases with no outs. The next hitter hit into a fielder’s choice, putting out the runner at home, and the inning ended with a line out double play to Andrew Fischer.

Saunier gave up a leadoff single and a hit by pitch in the fifth but stranded two runners with a ground out to end his day.

It’s Saunier’s fourth career start of five or more innings. His career long was a six-inning, one-run effort against Georgia last season.

Ole Miss took the the lead in the fourth on a Bo Gatlin sacrifice fly and blew it open with a four-run fifth, scoring the four runs on an infield single, error, sacrifice fly and bases-loaded walk.

Eli Berch had three hits including his first career home run. Eli Lege and Burford had the only other hits for the Rebels. Of the five hits, only two of Berch’s left the infield.

“Berch got three of our hits, but he caught great, and that’s what we’re looking for,” Bianco said.

Iowa starter Cad Obermueller gave up five runs — four earned — in four innings. He walked five and allowed two hits. Entering the day, Obermueller hadn’t allowed a run in nine innings on the season.

The Rebels were 2-for-11 with runners on and 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Iowa was 3-for-18 and 1-for-7 in those stats.

Fischer was hit by a pitch and left the game. The early diagnosis is a punctured ear drum, and he’s scheduled to see an ENT on Monday. The injury shouldn’t cause missed playing time, if he is free of concussion symptoms.

Kyler Carmack threw 13 strikes out of 14 pitches in 1.1 run-free innings.