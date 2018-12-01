Ole Miss held ULM (3-4) to 38.5 percent shooting. The Rebels, meanwhile, shot 52.4 percent from the floor and 37.9 percent from the 3-point line.

“That’s just what we emphasize,” Davis said. “It’s what we’ve been about for years. We’re trying to get guys to get the ball off the floor, and when it gets contagious, guys just feel good. They feel great. Whatever you emphasize to your team, that’s what they’re going to do.”

As for that balance, it was one of the hallmarks of Davis’ program at Middle Tennessee, and it’s fast becoming a trademark of his first Ole Miss team.

“I thought we beat a very well-coached Monroe team,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “Obviously, our size was a difference and we played inside out and moved the ball extremely well.”

OXFORD — Ole Miss had yet another balanced offensive game Saturday, this time getting double-figure scoring from three players and at least one assist from 10 players en route to an easy 83-60 win over Louisiana-Monroe at The Pavilion at Ole Miss.

EFFICIENT OFFENSE: Ole Miss had 33 made field goals on 25 assists, a statistic that would make any coach downright giddy. Bigger news inside that stat for Ole Miss: Devontae Shuler, who is getting significant point guard minutes, had six assists and just one turnover in 29 minutes. For Ole Miss, that’s an extremely positive development as Southeastern Conference play looms in just more than a month.

“That’s about as good as you can get,” Davis said.



HINSON DEVELOPING INTO PERIMETER THREAT: Hinson’s performance from the 3-point line _ 4-for-5 from the arc _ is going to force future opponents to be aware of him. That’s going to open driving lanes for Davis and Tyree, which should lead to more easy baskets for the Rebels.



“He’s starting to score at different levels,” Davis said of Hinson, who was 6-for-8 from the floor, adding four assists and three rebounds Saturday. “I just think he’s going to keep getting better. When you’re that talented as a young kid and you’re the first guy in the gym every single day, great things are going to happen to you. You can’t beat him to the gym. You can’t beat him. He’s the first one there and he’s a delight to coach. The Rebel fans are going to have a lot of fun watching him grow over the next three or four years.”



POST PLAY SHOWS LIFE: Ole Miss can’t count on freshman forward K.J. Buffen to be consistently dominant, as he was earlier in the week when the Rebels defeated San Diego. Sure enough, Buffen had just six points and five rebounds in 21 minutes Saturday. Bruce Stevens and Dominik Olejniczak were better Saturday, however, taking pressure off Buffen. Olejniczak started and scored eight points, adding three rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots in 21 minutes. Stevens had nine points and seven rebounds in 18 bench minutes. Ole Miss, it should be noted, won the rebounding battle over ULM, 41-25.



“You get in those physical games, especially in this league, and those guys have got to play,” Davis said. “We need more of that.”



BUILDING DEPTH: Luis Rodriguez and D.C. Davis played 11 minutes Saturday, finishing with two points and four rebounds. Brian Halums played seven minutes and Zach Naylor played four. None of them were particularly impactful Saturday, but Kermit Davis has acknowledged needing to build more depth moving forward. Saturday was a small step in that direction.



UP NEXT: Ole Miss travels to Normal, Ill., to face Illinois State Saturday. The Rebels play Southeastern Louisiana in Jackson on Dec. 12 and next play in Oxford on Dec. 16 when they entertain Chattanooga.

