OXFORD | Ole Miss tied the school record for most runs scored during a Southeastern Conference series, battering Florida twice and completing a game-three comeback to sweep the Gators and run its league winning streak to five games.

The Rebels’ 40 runs during the weekend, including the 16-4 and 12-10 doubleheader sweep on Saturday, are the most runs in a three-game series since scoring 45 against Minnesota in 2008 and equal the 40 Ole Miss put up at Vanderbilt in 1957.

Ole Miss was down 8-0 in the nightcap going to the bottom of the fourth before a Cole Zabowski home run scored two followed by an eight-run fifth inning. The half inning also included a lightning delay.

Here are the things you need to know from Saturday.

While the Sunday starter job remains in flux, Doug Nikhazy has locked down the Saturday spot, giving the Rebels a stabilizer in the middle game of series. The freshman handcuffed the Gators with six innings of one-run work, striking out six with a walk. He threw 69 strikes in 106 pitches and worked around seven hits.

Nikhazy retired the first hitter of the inning four times and worked out of a bit of a jam with two on and one out in the sixth inning.

In his three SEC starts, Nikhazy has lasted 7.2 innings, 5.2 innings and six innings and given up a total of the four earned runs in the 19.1 innings. The command was back on point Saturday, as he bounced back from an five-walk outing against Arkansas.

While the offense was obviously the story, Nikhazy’s consistency is just as big of a development, especially with Will Ethridge’s blister issue causing some questions about his immediate availability. Mike Bianco said Saturday Ethridge’s blister didn’t pop open, and he expects the junior to start this weekend against Kentucky.

Parker Caracci finished off the game, shutting down Florida for the last 11 outs. He struck out two and gave up a hit but no runs. A wild pitch allowed an inherited runner to score in his first inning, but then he put away the Gators with his best outing of the season.

Caracci mixed in the slider more than in past weekend and pushed 95 MPH at times with his fastball. After some lower velocity and a slider he couldn't trust, this was more like the reliever who saved Ole Miss' season at one point in 2018.

After Connor Green and Austin Miller gave up six earned runs in 2.1 innings of relief, Caracci calmed it all down and allowed the Ole Miss lead to hold up.

Home plate umpire Barry Chambers ejected Ole Miss catcher Cooper Johnson during the fourth inning of the final game of the series. Following a called strike, Johnson pointed to where he thought the ball crossed the plate, and a quick ejection occurred.

Ole Miss assistant Mike Clement walked Johnson from the home plate area, and Knox Loposer took his spot at the plate.

Under the following rule, Johnson has a one-game suspension. The Rebels play Southern Miss in Pearl on Tuesday.

When an assistant coach, a player (other than a pitcher) or team personnel, other than the head coach, is ejected for disputing an umpire’s decision or for unsportsmanlike conduct or language directed at an opponent or an umpire (including a post-participation ejection), he will receive a one-game suspension in addition to the present game ejection.

Bianco said he isn't sure but thinks Johnson has to miss a game because of the ejection.

Loposer hit a two-RBI double and also scored during that eight-run fifth inning. Florida tied the game at 10 in the sixth on a wild pitch that got by the freshman.

Grae Kessinger is 21-for-52 (.404) in SEC play including a five-game multiple-hit streak. In the opener on Saturday, Kessinger went 5-for-5 with two doubles and a walk — giving him a career-high six times reaching base. He’s only struck out three times in league play, and the two-hole gives him advancement opportunities and more freedom behind Ryan Olenek.

Thomas Dillard reached base five times in two straight games, going 2-for-2 with three walks Friday and putting up four hits and a walk in the first game Saturday. Anthony Servideo went 3-for-3 with a walk, and Cole Zabowski went 2-for-4 with a double.

In the finale, Olenek had three hits and Zabowski, Chase Cockrell and Servideo had two apiece.

The Rebels had 49 combined hits on the weekend.

Ole Miss went with Houston Roth in the series finale, and the right-hander lasted three innings, giving up five hits and four runs which were all unearned. Roth struck out five with a walk and did well early before the Gators squared him up the second time through the order.

Chase Cockrell and Tyler Keenan each misplayed a ball in the inning that led to the four runs, but Florida certainly found more success against Roth after a perfect first inning and three strikeouts to escape a jam in the second inning.

Ole Miss gave Roth the ball instead of Gunnar Hoglund with the hope of getting more length from that spot in the rotation. In the seven game threes so far this season, Ole Miss is getting only 3.1 innings on average from its starter — six times it was Hoglund and then Roth today.