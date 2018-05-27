HOOVER, Alabama — It’s a broken record by now, but don’t tell Mike Bianco that.

The veteran Ole Miss coach thinks the sound it makes couldn’t be lovelier.

For the fifth straight day, Ole Miss collected a strong outing from a starting pitcher, this time getting 4 1/3 innings from freshman Houston Roth. For the fourth time in those five days, Ole Miss’ offense and bullpen made that outing stand up. On Sunday, the Rebels were rewarded for their dominance with a Southeastern Conference tournament championship trophy.

"If you look back to have success in this tournament, winners' bracket or not, you have to pitch well," Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. "This is a field that can be big and play real large. For you to have success over a week, you have to pitch well. Certainly we did. Besides those three innings on Wednesday, I thought we were lights out."

Ole Miss crushed LSU, 9-1, in Sunday’s tournament finale, played in front of a raucous crowd of 14,126 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, the second-largest crowd in SEC tournament history. It was Ole Miss’ first conference tournament championship since 2006.

“I’ve coached against Mike for 12 years,” LSU head coach Paul Mainieri said. “He’s had some really good teams and obviously some great players who are all over the major leagues. I’m not sure that he’s had a better team than he’s got put together in this year’s team. Honestly, that’s clearly an Omaha team and a team I think can compete for a national championship.”

Bianco laughed when told of Mainieri's comments, but he predictably didn't pile any more expectations on his club as it readies for June.

"This is a crazy game and it has more to do with how well you play versus how much talent you have," Bianco said. "We're in the position we're in because this team has played well. Yeah, we're talented and we can do a lot of things. ...The biggest thing is to play well. The goal is to play well next weekend and the rest of it will take care of itself. That's cliche, but it's the truth."

LSU got one run off Roth in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead but Ole Miss answered with single runs in the second, third and fourth innings to claim a 3-1 advantage.

Will Stokes replaced Roth in the fifth inning. He walked Austin Bain to lead off the Tigers’ half of the sixth. Ryan Rolison relieved Stokes and got Daniel Cabrera to hit a ground ball to second baseman Jacob Adams. Adams couldn’t handle it, allowing Bain to advance to third. After a pop out and a walk to load the bases with one out, Rolison slammed the door on the Tigers’ title hopes, striking out Jake Slaughter and Hal Hughes to finish the frame.

"I think that was the most adrenaline I've ever had," Rolison said.

In the top of the seventh, Ole Miss (46-15) made sure there would be no late drama. Nick Fortes singled and Thomas Dillard walked to open the frame. Both players advanced on a passed ball, and one out later, Will Golsan laced a two-run single to right field to extend Ole Miss’ lead to 5-1. Tim Rowe followed with a home run over the 405-foot sign in center field to make the advantage 7-1.

Pinch-hitter Michael Fitzsimmons added a two-run homer of his own, a mammoth shot over the left field wall in the eighth inning, to extend Ole Miss’ lead to 9-1. Ole Miss collected 15 hits Sunday compared to just four for LSU.

"It finally broke open for us," Golsan said. "It was huge for us to come in here and win the tournament. It's something we talked about at the beginning of the season as one of our goals."

Greer Holston worked the final two innings for the Rebels, who will return home for a postseason run that will go through Swayze Field. Ole Miss will host a regional starting Friday and will earn a national seed _ probably a very high one _ when brackets are released publicly Monday at 11 a.m.

LSU (37-25), which played six games in six days after arriving in Hoover on the NCAA tournament bubble, will likely earn a No. 2 or 3 seed Monday and open the NCAA tournament on the road.

“Today just wasn’t our day,” LSU coach Paul Mainieri said. “Ole Miss played great and we didn’t play so great. Then the game got away from us after that. …Hopefully we’ll win a regional somewhere.”

Rolison collected the win for Ole Miss, improving to 9-4 on the season. LSU starter Caleb Gilbert, who pitched three innings, took the loss to drop to 3-5.

All-tournament honors: In addition to the championship trophy, several Rebels collected hardware Sunday. Fortes was named the tournament’s most valuable player and he was joined on the all-tournament team by Golsan and Dillard.

"It just gives us a lot of confidence," Fortes said. "We're talented and we can hang with anyone. For me, it gives us a lot of confidence going into regionals."

"This team just shows up and plays," Rolison said. "The home-field advantage we're going to have through regionals is going to be huge."

Notes: Bianco said he doesn't know Grae Kessinger's status following the shortstop's tweaking of his hamstring in the first inning Sunday. ...Bianco said third baseman Tyler Keenan will have an MRI on his injured hand/wrist Monday. Keenan was available for defensive purposes Sunday but not to hit.