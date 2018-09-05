RebelGrove.com

The home opener is three days away and the Rebels are trying to take advantage of their second of 12 opportunities this season.

Although Southern Illinois is an FCS team, Ole Miss is not looking past this weekend.The Salukis beat Murray State, 49-10, in its opener.

“They got six turnovers in the last game, three for touchdowns,” head coach Matt Luke said. “Offensively they do a good job on mixing personnel. They’re a smash mouth team and they’ll take their deep shots.”

A 20-point win over a solid team the week before would put some teams in a complacent mindset, but the Rebels are approaching this game with the same mentality as any other.

“I think what we have really focused on is us getting better and having a standard,” Luke said. “We didn’t play our best football week one and if we can find a way to get better at all the little things… there’s plenty for us to get better at and that’s what we’re focusing on.”

While the mentality may be the same, the preparation for the Salukis offense is the polar opposite to the Red Raiders.

“It’s totally different,” Luke said. “You’re going from spread to seeing some three tight end sets. It will definitely be a challenge for us to stop the run, and they’re really good at mixing in deep shots off that.”