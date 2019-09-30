OXFORD -- Someone will start at quarterback for Ole Miss against Vanderbilt Saturday night.

Who that someone will be either isn't yet know or isn't being disclosed.

"Hell, let me be honest with you," Ole Miss offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez said. "If I knew exactly today who was going to start and what we were going to do, why the heck would I tell you? I mean seriously, there's no benefit other than you get to write about it and all that. Unless (Ole Miss) Coach (Matt) Luke changes his mind, there's absolutely zero chance of me telling you anything about the quarterback situation."

Redshirt freshman Matt Corral started Ole Miss' first four games, completing 68 of 114 passes for 844 yards, four touchdowns and one interception before suffering a rib injury late in the Rebels' loss to California on Sept. 21. True freshman John Rhys Plumlee relieved Corral against the Bears and then started Saturday at Alabama. Plumlee is 17-for-35 passing for 223 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

"I hope Matt can get healthy," Rodriguez said. "I thought John Rhys, for his first game as a true freshman in that environment, did some good things. (True freshman) Grant (Tisdale), when he went in there, did some good things. Beyond that, I'll see you Saturday."

Tisdale completed both of his passes at Alabama, accounting for 56 yards and a touchdown.

"I've got to be able to manage all the quarterbacks and see who's healthy, see how Vanderbilt is going to play us and beyond that, see you Saturday. By about 6:35, you'll know exactly who's going to start. Seriously, after it starts, who knows where it goes from there."

Luke said Corral looked better Monday morning, adding he's anxious to see the California native throw in practice on Tuesday.

"We'll know more when he gets back out there," Luke said. "I don't think it's right to give you an evaluation now until he gets out there and actually goes."

Luke said if Corral plays, there will "definitely" be snaps for Plumlee. The freshman from Hattiesburg, Miss., has rushed 28 times for 162 yards and a touchdown, giving the Rebels a running threat to the perimeter and in the open field.

Rodriguez said he has no problem getting multiple quarterbacks ready or playing them in the same game.

"The way we practice, our 2s take as many reps as our 1s," Rodriguez said. "They're still learning. Every week, they get a different coverage, a different scheme against them. I think this experience has been invaluable. If they are what I think they are and their work habits are really good and they come in extra watching film and all that, they'll keep getting better. They may have bad moments, but if they keep progressing like they are, it's pretty exciting.

"We're not averse to playing multiple guys. People say, 'Well, you just gotta put one quarterback in and ride him and all that kind of stuff,' but I don't know why you treat it any different than any other position. If you're good enough to win with, you play. If you're not good enough to win with, it's our job as coaches to try to get you there. It's a simple as that."