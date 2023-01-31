OXFORD — A winter storm warning raged outside.

Temperatures dipped into the upper 20s while sleet fell from the sky.

Ole Miss’ offense, especially in the second half, wasn’t as cold as the north Mississippi air, but the Rebels never could find a consistent heat source, either. Instead, Ole Miss’ offense skidded to a halt early during a key stretch in the second half as Kentucky pulled away for a comfortable 75-66 win.

The Wildcats headed back to their Oxford hotel with a 15-7 record, including a 6-3 mark inside the Southeastern Conference. Ole Miss, meanwhile, fell to 9-13 overall and 1-8 in the SEC. The Rebels have now lost 22 of their last 27 league games, including an SEC Tournament loss to Missouri 10 months ago in Tampa, Fla.

Ole Miss actually played one of its better offensive games of the season. The Rebels, who have struggled to produce at an efficient level on offense all year, shot 44 percent from the floor. However, Ole Miss was just 4-for-19 from the 3-point line.

Freshman point guard Amaree Abram led the Rebels with 17 points, making three of six shots from behind the arc. Another freshman, TJ Caldwell, added 12 points. Junior college transfer Jayveous McGinnis added 10 points.

“I’m really excited about the development of our freshmen guards,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “…I was really proud of them. They played hard and then some freshmen things came up and in about a six-minute period, (Kentucky’s) experience kind of won out. I was really proud of our team and was really, really devastated by the loss. Our team is.”

Antonio Reeves led Kentucky with a game-high 27 points, including 6-for-7 from the 3-point line. Jacob Toppin had 18 points. Oscar Tshiebwe had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Kentucky shot 48 percent from the floor and 50 percent from the 3-point line. Ole Miss was 8-for-10 from the free throw line and Kentucky made 19 of its 23 free throws.

“The game was the free throw line,” Davis said. “They shot 23 and we shot 10. They outscored us by 11 and we got beat by nine, so it really was the free throw line.”

Davis said it was a four-minute stretch in the second half, one in which Reeves got hot from the perimeter, that buried the Rebels.

“I thought we did a really good job with Tschiebwe,” Davis said. “We trapped him and did a good job with him. …Give Kentucky credit. They played good and just had one guy have a real special night.”

The first half featured seven ties and three lead changes before heading to the intermission tied at 32-32.

“I’m proud of our players and proud of our staff,” Davis said. “We’re working at it day and night. I feel for two people. I feel for our players and I feel for our fans. …We want better than what’s going on at Ole Miss. Our effort is fine. The effort needs to be fine all the time. It’s something where we need to keep grinding and going to work.”

Some notes and observations:

— Ole Miss issued a release Tuesday afternoon via Twitter stating that guard Daeshun Ruffin was stepping away from the team “and take every action necessary to get well.” Ruffin said he looked forward to getting back to his teammates “in the future.”

There’s a lot here. Ruffin didn’t make the trip this past Saturday to Oklahoma State after, per sources, walking out of practice last week. Ruffin hasn’t been the same since tearing his ACL a year ago at LSU. He suffered a setback physically just before the season began and lacked the explosiveness that was the signature of his game prior to his injury. Without it, he was just a 5-foot-8 point guard who couldn’t create off the dribble or stay in front of opposing guards on the defensive end of the floor.

I was told weeks ago not to expect Ruffin back at Ole Miss next season, regardless of the circumstances. Tuesday’s statement feels like a public relations move to protect Ruffin prior to his entering the transfer portal to explore options.

“We love Daeshun,” Davis said. “I love his family. We’re going to give him great support through this time until he joins Ole Miss basketball. He’s still part of it. He loves Ole Miss and he’s going through some tough times as a young player, going through some injuries.”

— Ole Miss was once again without guard Matthew Murrell, who injured a knee on Jan. 21 in a loss at Arkansas. Murrell was a “game-time decision” earlier in the day but was ruled out some 30 minutes prior to tipoff.

“He’s real close,” Davis said. “I think he plays on Saturday. …Matt’s been a really durable guy at Ole Miss. He plays through aches and bruises. Matt’s doing everything he can do. I would think unless something happens, there’s a great chance he plays at Vanderbilt.”

— Kentucky was without guard Cason Wallace Tuesday. Wallace has a sore knee (contusion), tried to practice Monday, but the knee swelled up on him, forcing UK to sit him Tuesday.

— Ole Miss will travel to Vanderbilt Saturday. The Commodores lost to Alabama in Tuscaloosa Tuesday night, 101-44.

“Wrong team at the wrong time,” Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse said.

Tipoff is set for noon. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.