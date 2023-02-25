OXFORD | There were plenty of reasons for Ole Miss to not win Saturday.

Ole Miss pitchers walked 11 and hit four for 15 total free base runners. The Rebels committed two errors and left double digit runners on base There were a lot of mistakes and struggles.

Ole Miss also kept at it, found plenty of offense late and evened the series with a 12-6 win over No. 13 Maryland. The finale is set for 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. The Rebels out-hit the Terrapins, 14 to 4, and stranded 14 Maryland runners.

“There’s a lot to digest from this game, but we made it too easy on them last night and today we pressed them and played nine innings offensively.”

Jacob Gonzalez hit a two-out, two-run single to give Ole Miss the lead in the seventh inning, and Anthony Calarco hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning for insurance. That opened it up, and the Rebels scored three more times in the frame.

It’s Calaco’s first home run of the season. The Northwestern transfer, who is 8-for-18 against Maryland the last two seasons had a 114 MPH exit velocity on the 410-foot home run to right field.

With the bases loaded and two outs, captain Garrett Wood worked a walk to bring the Rebels within one run.

“I think that at-bat won the game for us,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said.

Mason Nichols got the final six outs for his first save of the season. Nichols allowed a hit, walk and a hit by pitch in the eighth, but Kemp Alderman caught a fly ball at the warning track with the bases loaded to end the inning.

JT Quinn got the win with an inning of work that included an unearned run. He threw only 14 pitches and gave up one walk.

Ole Miss starter Grayson Saunier lasted 2.2 innings and gave up two runs — one earned — with two hits, three walks and three hit by pitches. He struck out four to help limit the damage over the course of getting eight outs.

Maryland stranded eight runners in the first three innings and had an inning end on a double play.

“He didn’t look like him and didn’t have his best stuff, but he didn’t allow it to blow up on him,” Bianco said. “He got off the field as badly as he pitched and that’s the difference in the average ones and the really good ones.”

After Ethan Groff drove in two runs with a two-out single that gave Ole Miss a 4-2 lead in the fourth, Maryland scored three runs courtesy of six total walks in the inning including five straight walks after a foul out. Maryland didn’t put a ball in play in the inning: six walks, two foul outs and a strikeout.

Gonzalez and Groff both had three hits, and Calarco and Ethan Lege had two hits apiece. The Rebels scored in five separate innings and eight runs in the final two innings.

Freshman right-hander Sam Tookoian struck out five in a row when he entered for Saunier in the fifth inning. He walked four of those six in the fifth inning. Matt Parenteau walked the other two Terrapins. He threw a scoreless sixth inning after that.

Maryland was 1-for-16 with runners on base and 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

"It wasn't a pretty day, but we gutted it out," Bianco said.