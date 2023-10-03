OXFORD — No. 16 Ole Miss is coming off a dramatic victory over LSU this past Saturday in front of a record crowd at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The Rebels return home Saturday to face Arkansas (6:30 p.m., SEC Network) in another Southeastern Conference showdown.

For Arkansas (2-3 overall, 0-2 in the SEC), it’s a chance to stem the bleeding. For Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1), however, it’s a chance to continue marching toward some of the Rebels’ biggest goals.

“We’re not playing the season just to win a few games,” Ole Miss wide receiver Dayton Wade said Tuesday. "We’re playing to win it all. …Us winning that game, now we’re a contender.”

Of course, Wade remembers last season, when Ole Miss started 8-1 and was in the conference title and College Football Playoff mix before losing to Alabama, Arkansas and Mississippi State to finish the regular season. The Rebels lost the Texas Bowl to Texas Tech, ending the season with five losses in their final six games.

“We still bring that up to this day,” Wade said. “We went from contender to pretender. We were there and then we weren’t. Our goal is on staying a contender.”

Wade, running back Ulysses Bentley IV and defensive back Trey Washington addressed local media Tuesday.