There was a sense in the recruiting industry this week that Houston, Miss., standout William Echoles would be committing to Mississippi State.

Much of that, of course, was based on the Bulldogs' penchant for pulling prospects from that town.

Echoles, however, chose to chart his own course and committed Saturday to Ole Miss. "First and foremost I want to thank God for putting me in the position I am in today," Echoles said on Twitter earlier Saturday. "I would also like to thank my mother who was been there with me every step of the way. With that being said for the next 3-4 years I will be attending The University of Mississippi."

Echoles, a 6-foot-4, 290-pounder who some schools are recruiting as an offensive lineman, is being recruited as a defensive lineman by Ole Miss. His stock has gone up since January and his recruiting has really picked up momentum in recent weeks.

During early drills at the National Underclassmen Combine in San Antonio in January, Echoles was one of the best-looking offensive linemen as he went through bags and moved really fluidly, and then he was outstanding during one-on-one drills.

"Echoles is a strong and physical lineman with ability to play either side of the line of scrimmage," Rivals national recruiting analyst Cole Patterson said. "The Houston standout offers developmental upside in the interior of the defensive with his listed 6-foot-4 and 290-pound frame and high motor. He boosts an Ole Miss defensive line haul that also features Kamron Beavers and Jeffery Rush."

Echoles chose Ole Miss over offers from Akron, Arkansas, Arkansas State, Auburn, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Louisville, Memphis, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Florida, Southern Miss, Troy, Vanderbilt and others.

"It’s a humbling experience and I’m just thankful for everything," Echoles said following a recent visit to Auburn.

Echoles is Ole Miss' 17th verbal commitment for the class of 2024. The Rebels are now ranked No. 16 nationally -- and sixth in the Southeastern Conference -- in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings.



