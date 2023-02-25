OXFORD — Just before starting lineups were introduced Saturday at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion, Ronnie Hamilton walked over to the Ole Miss bench and gave Win Case a long hug.

Hamilton, now an assistant at LSU, came to Ole Miss with Case five years ago. He spent four seasons in Oxford with Case, key components of Kermit Davis’ staff.

Davis wasn’t there Saturday night. He was informed Thursday that he wouldn’t return as Ole Miss’ coach next season. He was offered the opportunity to finish the season but declined. Case served as the Rebels’ interim coach Saturday, guiding Ole Miss to an 82-69 win over Hamilton and the Tigers. Ole Miss improved to 11-18 overall and 3-13 in the Southeastern Conference, avoiding the cellar of the league in the process. LSU fell to 13-16 overall and 2-14 in the SEC.

“We’re still very, very close,” Case said. “He just wouldn’t let go. He said, ‘Man, I’m so proud of you. I’m so proud to be your friend.’ That meant a lot to me.”

“I spent so much time with Coach Case,” Hamilton said. “Eight years, total. He’s like an uncle, a friend and a brother all in one. …In those 40 minutes, you want to beat him so bad and it was an emotional game for me, but at the end of the game, you see a guy you spent so much time with and had so many great experiences with, I felt good for him as a friend and as a person I think so much of. His guys played their tails off and played inspired and with a lot of confidence.”

The lower bowl of the arena was a little more than half full Saturday night. The upper deck was very sparsely filled. On a day when Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa was packed for Alabama’s win over Arkansas and Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville was loud and raucous for Mississippi State’s critical win over Texas A&M, the relatively empty environs likely served as a reminder of what didn’t work for Davis, Case and Hamilton. It almost certainly served as a reminder for Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter for what he has at stake in the coming days and weeks.

Davis simply couldn’t get Ole Miss basketball to relevance after his first season, one that ended with a loss to Oklahoma in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. As Case said repeatedly Saturday night, the Rebels just didn’t win enough games.

“I think about it all the time, to be honest,” Hamilton said. “I don’t think any coach ever goes into a situation where you plan to lose. You pour your heart into trying to win — for your families, yourself, your players, the fanbase. It’s hard to win, especially at the highest level. There’s such a fine line between winning and losing. We had a great start the first year and then the second year we were right at .500 and there were four or five games, like in any season, that could’ve gone the other way, and then the trajectory is a little different. …It was just kind of a culmination of things. It wasn’t a lack of effort. Sometimes it doesn’t work out the way you planned. This fanbase deserves to win at the highest level. It’s a great place, a great administration. I wish the best for them.”

“If the ball bounced just a little bit, one way or the other, we could’ve won,” Case said, referring to three losing seasons in five years, including last year’s 4-14 SEC campaign. “…The thing in basketball is you have to play for two halves and I think for a long time we played all the way up to 36 minutes, 37 minutes and then we let up. I think that’s a huge reason why we found ourselves in that hole.”