Rebels wrap up 'emotional' couple of days with win over LSU
OXFORD — Just before starting lineups were introduced Saturday at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion, Ronnie Hamilton walked over to the Ole Miss bench and gave Win Case a long hug.
Hamilton, now an assistant at LSU, came to Ole Miss with Case five years ago. He spent four seasons in Oxford with Case, key components of Kermit Davis’ staff.
Davis wasn’t there Saturday night. He was informed Thursday that he wouldn’t return as Ole Miss’ coach next season. He was offered the opportunity to finish the season but declined. Case served as the Rebels’ interim coach Saturday, guiding Ole Miss to an 82-69 win over Hamilton and the Tigers. Ole Miss improved to 11-18 overall and 3-13 in the Southeastern Conference, avoiding the cellar of the league in the process. LSU fell to 13-16 overall and 2-14 in the SEC.
“We’re still very, very close,” Case said. “He just wouldn’t let go. He said, ‘Man, I’m so proud of you. I’m so proud to be your friend.’ That meant a lot to me.”
“I spent so much time with Coach Case,” Hamilton said. “Eight years, total. He’s like an uncle, a friend and a brother all in one. …In those 40 minutes, you want to beat him so bad and it was an emotional game for me, but at the end of the game, you see a guy you spent so much time with and had so many great experiences with, I felt good for him as a friend and as a person I think so much of. His guys played their tails off and played inspired and with a lot of confidence.”
The lower bowl of the arena was a little more than half full Saturday night. The upper deck was very sparsely filled. On a day when Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa was packed for Alabama’s win over Arkansas and Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville was loud and raucous for Mississippi State’s critical win over Texas A&M, the relatively empty environs likely served as a reminder of what didn’t work for Davis, Case and Hamilton. It almost certainly served as a reminder for Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter for what he has at stake in the coming days and weeks.
Davis simply couldn’t get Ole Miss basketball to relevance after his first season, one that ended with a loss to Oklahoma in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. As Case said repeatedly Saturday night, the Rebels just didn’t win enough games.
“I think about it all the time, to be honest,” Hamilton said. “I don’t think any coach ever goes into a situation where you plan to lose. You pour your heart into trying to win — for your families, yourself, your players, the fanbase. It’s hard to win, especially at the highest level. There’s such a fine line between winning and losing. We had a great start the first year and then the second year we were right at .500 and there were four or five games, like in any season, that could’ve gone the other way, and then the trajectory is a little different. …It was just kind of a culmination of things. It wasn’t a lack of effort. Sometimes it doesn’t work out the way you planned. This fanbase deserves to win at the highest level. It’s a great place, a great administration. I wish the best for them.”
“If the ball bounced just a little bit, one way or the other, we could’ve won,” Case said, referring to three losing seasons in five years, including last year’s 4-14 SEC campaign. “…The thing in basketball is you have to play for two halves and I think for a long time we played all the way up to 36 minutes, 37 minutes and then we let up. I think that’s a huge reason why we found ourselves in that hole.”
There was nothing Case and the Rebels could do about that Saturday night against LSU. Instead, they played for each other, putting together one of their best, most complete games of the season.
“It’s been very emotional,” Case said. “Obviously, for me, being with (Davis) for so long. When he met with the team, Coach Davis is one of these stoic guys. He doesn’t really show his emotions. It’s not on his sleeve. I can tell you this: There was not a dry eye in that locker room when he announced to them he was not coming back. …I really truly believe in my heart that all the hard work Coach Davis went through this year with this team played a role in us winning tonight.”
The Rebels played loose, care-free basketball, Perhaps that was a coincidence. Perhaps it was a result of facing a porous LSU defense. One game is too small of a sample size to draw anything conclusive. Ole Miss certainly shot the basketball better. The Rebels made 56.1 percent of their shots from the floor, including a 9-for-21 performance from behind the 3-point line (42.9 percent). Ole Miss won in the paint (42-24), on points off turnovers (16-4), on fast-break points (16-3) and on points off the bench (27-12).
Jaemyn Brakefield led Ole Miss with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Amaree Abram had 14 points. Myles Burns had 12 points and three assists. Matthew Murrell had 11 points and five rebounds.
“You could feel the maturity in the gym,” Burns said. “It was a lot more serious. It was all about preparation and I think we responded well to what happened.”
Burns said Saturday night was “fun, simply because you could see everybody bought in to what we were trying to do and we had a little motivation with what happened to Coach Kerm. That kind of fueled us to play hard and play better and play for him.”
KJ Williams had 29 points and four rebounds to pace LSU. Adam Miller added 15 points and five rebounds.
Ole Miss looked like a different team than the one that had struggled to make shots all season, often going on long scoring droughts that killed opportunities at victory.
Regardless, Ole Miss can only play spoiler the rest of the way. They’ll entertain Texas A&M on Saturday and travel to Missouri on Saturday. Both of those teams harbor strong NCAA Tournament hopes and a loss to Ole Miss for either would be devastating to their NET and other metrics the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee will analyze when it convenes next month.
With the win, Ole Miss put itself in strong position to play in the first game on March 8 in Nashville, likely as the No. 13 seed facing the No. 12 seed. Ole Miss would need five wins in five days at Bridgestone Arena to make the postseason.
So in reality, Saturday’s effort was about pride.
“Character matters,” Case said. “Our team has a lot of character and that is the reason why this team never gave up. Through all the heartaches, injuries, everything, they stayed together, they continue to fight and this is the result of it tonight. I truly believe that.”
The reality of an SEC win, the first home win in league play in some 13 months for Ole Miss, hit Case with less than a minute left.
“That felt great,” Case said. “That was very emotional as well. As soon as we hit that mark and our fans started standing up, I knew we had won the ballgame. I was really excited about that.”