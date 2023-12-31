OXFORD — No. 24 Ole Miss rounded out non-conference play with a 95-78 win over Bryant Sunday, ending the 2023 portion of the schedule with a perfect record.

Allen Flanigan led the Rebels (13-0) with 20 points. Matthew Murrell finished with 18 points. The Rebels’ start is tied for the best in school history, matching the 2007-08 team.

The Rebels opened up a double-digit lead early in the first half with timely 3-point shooting and offensive rebounding generating second-chance points. Ole Miss won the rebounding battle by 10, marking only the third time Ole Miss has out-rebounded its opponent this season.

“We have watched a lot of film and realized we hadn’t been boxing out,” Ole Miss center Jamarion Sharp said. “We’ve been working really hard at it every day and it’s one of the main things that we lack, but I think we can turn it into one of our strengths.”

Ole Miss continued scoring efficiently on offense, stretching the lead to as much as 19 points in the second half before eventually winning by 17. The Rebels scored 46 points in the paint and were able to consistently get to the rim off of the dribble.

“I thought today our offense was on point,” said Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard, who picked up his 25th win as a head coach at the NCAA level. “To score 95 points when the 3-point shot wasn’t really helping us out much was good. We took care of the ball. It was a low turnover game. We placed an emphasis on shot selection in the paint. Bryant came into today as one of the best shot-blocking teams in college basketball, and I don’t think they had a single one today.”

Ole Miss allowed 48 points in the second half on the defensive end, and allowed two different Bryant players to cross the 20-point threshold. Beard said he wants to see his team become more committed on that end.

“We’re a work in progress on the other end of the floor,” Beard said. “I wasn’t pleased with the way we played defensively. That team has two dominant scorers and we let both of those guys get going. We have to continue to focus on our defense. It has to be a big part of our SEC journey.”

Sunday represented the Rebels' final tune up before the beginning of SEC play Saturday in Knoxville against No. 6 Tennessee. Ole Miss hasn’t defeated Tennessee (9-3) in Knoxville since the 2016 season.

“Tennessee has an identity and a culture,” Beard said, “It’s based on defense and rebounding. It’s based on toughness, both physical and mental. They’re not going to beat themselves. You know when you play against a coach (Rick) Barnes team that you’re going to have to play well.”

The Rebels and Volunteers meet at 5 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.