Rebs undecided which game Hunter Elliott will start against Oklahoma

OMAHA | Dylan DeLucia’s monumental effort on Thursday led right into what may be Mike Bianco’s most important decision of the College World Series — which day to throw Hunter Elliott.

With DeLucia likely on short rest in some capacity only in an if-necessary game on Monday, or very limited relief on Sunday, after throwing 113 pitches on four days rest Thursday, Elliott’s start is critical to the Rebels’ chances against Oklahoma in the national championship series that begins at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Elliott, the freshman All-American and Team USA selection, threw 100 pitches over 6.1 innings in a win over Arkansas on Monday.

Elliott hasn’t started on two days short of normal rest this season, which Saturday would be, and he last threw one day of short rest on May 20, when he lasted four innings and allowed four runs against Texas A&M, the only time since April 22 Elliott hasn’t stayed in for at least five innings.

Bianco will start Elliott Saturday or Sunday, but an announcement didn’t come on Friday.

“Obviously a little short rest, I don't think it's not manageable, but we weren't sure how we were going to use the pitchers,” Bianco said. “We're just trying to get through last night's game. So to have this conference -- a little premature, I think, on our standpoint, to make that decision.”

Elliott threw and did “arm care” at practice on Friday. Bianco wanted to see how that went before moving forward with any decision.

“Obviously I want the ball tomorrow or whatever day I can get it,” Elliott said.

Derek Diamond, Drew McDaniel and Jack Washburn are other potential options for whichever game Elliott doesn’t start. John Gaddis would also be available in some capacity after throwing 81 pitches on Wednesday. Washburn threw 43 pitches on Wednesday.

Oklahoma is countering with sophomore lefty Jake Bennett on Saturday and freshman Cade Horton, who was once committed to Ole Miss, on Sunday. The Sooners are TBA for a possible game three.

Bennett has a 3.66 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 110.2 innings with 123 strikeouts and 22 walks. Horton has a 5.24 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 46.1 innings with 51 strikeouts and 15 walks.