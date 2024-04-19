#RebsBSB Mailbag: Can Ole Miss build on momentum from State series?
Ole Miss is 20-16 overall and 5-10 in the SEC at the league's halfway point. The Rebels face Georgia for three games starting today in Athens, where the Bulldogs have lost just twice all season.
Georgia is 27-9 and 7-8 in the SEC with a No. 10 RPI.
Let's dive into your questions.
I assume he's in Athens with the Rebels, but your question is more why is he not playing.
Hughes is an elite defender, and that part has been exactly as advertised, but his offense has lagged compared to expected results. He's healthy, per the two times I asked Mike Bianco in the past 10 days, but his lack of offensive production is affecting his playing time.
The Mercer transfer was the Rebels' only preseason All-America selection, and he hit .386 with a 1.106 OPS last season with 11 home runs in 2023 and 15 home runs in 2022. He had 27 doubles his past two years at Mercer.
This year? He has a .260 overage and OPS below .640 with no home runs and three doubles. He also has only 11 walks. He walked 35 times a year ago.
Hughes' game hasn't translated to the SEC as we near May on the calendar. The defense is excellent, but it's just not enough offense -- especially from a corner outfielder.
Charlie Condon is putting up one of the best seasons in NCAA Division I history. The Georgia slugger is hitting .482 with a 1.695 OPS, 24 home runs and a .457 BABIP... Yes, his average overall is higher than his average on balls in play. It's all absurd.
Teams are only walking him 17 percent of the time which surprises me. He's been intentionally walked 14 times. There's zero reason to let him beat you over a weekend. Georgia is a good offensive team and is currently second in the SEC in hitting, but Condon is a different beast when you're choosing the opponent.
Condon fell off the early pace of Dave Magadan's SEC record .525 batting average in 1983, but his power numbers combined with his contact and bat control are a combination rarely seen. He pops up just 1.7 percent of his at-bats.
He's hitting .505 against righties and .417 against lefties if you want some type of matchup option, but the answer is to be careful. In a perfect world, you pitch around him but don't have to intentionally walk him. If you walk him, fine. Just don't make a mistake.
I added this question mostly to point out Mason Nichols' absence from the rotation Ole Miss sent in to the SEC this weekend for the Georgia series.
The Rebels have Riley Maddox on Friday and Liam Doyle on Saturday, as expected, but are TBA on Sunday. Nichols had a stiff shoulder leading up to last week's start against Mississippi State, and it's still bothering him to some extent.
I assume he may still start, but it's enough of a doubt for Ole Miss to not list him in case he's a scratch. I don't get the sense it's anything lengthy or serious, and he was excellent last week.
The junior allowed one earned run in 6.1 innings during his second career start. He's given up two earned runs in nine innings so far during SEC starts against Arkansas and the Bulldogs.
To the question, flipping them is problematic because of the lack of rest on the Sunday to Friday, and I'm not sure it gives you a ton of upside. Maddox has been reliable through five or so innings, but he needs to be on a quick hook after that. The last two weeks haven't been his fault.
Also, Alabama next week is a Thursday to Saturday series.
Ole Miss coaches and players can do whatever they want -- within reason -- in all uniforms except for the cream duds. The pants have to be just below the knee in those uniforms to simulate the throwback feel.
I was always a pants-high person, but as long as the pants are the correct length, the pants-down look has grown on me. Bianco told me he thinks the pants-high situation makes him look round because of being shorter, and I feel that sentiment.
But, yeah, Clement can do whatever he wants with the red or powder or pins.
While the schedule isn't terrible the rest of the way, outside of Texas A&M, the path to 14 seems very steep. That's 9-6 in the second half for a team that just went 5-10 in the first half. Also, three of the final five series are on the road.
Georgia is very good at home, and it's not like Alex Box Stadium has been friendly to the Rebels. Ole Miss didn't win a series at LSU from 1982 to 2019 but is 5-1 there since 2019. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I think 8-7 is the the goal and then win at least one of the Governor's Cup and the first round game at the SEC Tournament. With an RPI in the top 30 or close, that is probably the right side of the bubble. There are a couple outliers because the selections aren't in a vacuum, but that's the first goal.
If the 13-win mark is hit with games remaining, we'll reevaluate. Ole Miss still isn't playing consistent enough baseball. This past weekend was a must, and credit to them for getting it. Period. However, it was 1.5 games of clean work. I think this weekend will tell us a lot more about where things stand moving forward.
Do I think Bianco simply decides he doesn't want to coach anymore? No, I don't think that is very likely. Brian and I went through his contract situation in the podcast embedded below and looked at all the different elements of the decision.
Bianco told me in 2019 he wanted to coach around 10 more years. Now, since then, he's won a title, had the COVID-19 season and is in an entirely different era when it comes to his sport and all sports. So, has that changed? I have no idea.
My gut is no, however, or at least not yet. These next five weeks feel pretty critical regarding the mood of the program and where things stand. The numbers are the numbers, Ole Miss really needs to win at least eight of the last 15 SEC games to calm things down.
Rippee Writes is an institution, and people far and wide know it as the home to great commentary from one of the best athletic stars in MAIS history. You just don't toy with a name change when you have that in your pocket. You enjoy the perfection.
Also, that would require a new intro and a new logo, and Rippee Writes rolls off the tongue better. It works. People know it. Don't create problems.