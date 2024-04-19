MORE: Snapshot at SEC midpoint | Smithwick getting outfield opportunities Ole Miss is 20-16 overall and 5-10 in the SEC at the league's halfway point. The Rebels face Georgia for three games starting today in Athens, where the Bulldogs have lost just twice all season. Georgia is 27-9 and 7-8 in the SEC with a No. 10 RPI. Let's dive into your questions.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGVyZSBpcyBUcmV5c29uIEh1Z2hlcz88L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEeWxh biBIYW1tb2NrIChARHlsYW5IYW1tb2NrNikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EeWxhbkhhbW1vY2s2L3N0YXR1cy8xNzgwNzUyNjcyNjk1 NDExMTgwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDE4LCAyMDI0PC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Advertisement

I assume he's in Athens with the Rebels, but your question is more why is he not playing. Hughes is an elite defender, and that part has been exactly as advertised, but his offense has lagged compared to expected results. He's healthy, per the two times I asked Mike Bianco in the past 10 days, but his lack of offensive production is affecting his playing time. The Mercer transfer was the Rebels' only preseason All-America selection, and he hit .386 with a 1.106 OPS last season with 11 home runs in 2023 and 15 home runs in 2022. He had 27 doubles his past two years at Mercer. This year? He has a .260 overage and OPS below .640 with no home runs and three doubles. He also has only 11 walks. He walked 35 times a year ago. Hughes' game hasn't translated to the SEC as we near May on the calendar. The defense is excellent, but it's just not enough offense -- especially from a corner outfielder.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JcyBCIGdvaW5nIHRvIHBpdGNoIHRvIENvbmRlbiBsaWtlIGFueW9u ZSBlbHNlIG9yIGF0IGFsbD8gSSYjMzk7bSB0aHJvd2luZyBteSB0d28gY2Vu dHMgb3V0IHRoZXJlOiBJJiMzOTttIG5vdCBnb2luZyB0byBwaXRjaCB0byB0 aGUgZHVkZSBhdCBhbGwuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmVhbmEgV2FsbGFjZSAoQEpX YWxsYWNlMjAwMSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KV2Fs bGFjZTIwMDEvc3RhdHVzLzE3ODA3NTA3MTMzNDMxMDcxMzM/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMTgsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Charlie Condon is putting up one of the best seasons in NCAA Division I history. The Georgia slugger is hitting .482 with a 1.695 OPS, 24 home runs and a .457 BABIP... Yes, his average overall is higher than his average on balls in play. It's all absurd. Teams are only walking him 17 percent of the time which surprises me. He's been intentionally walked 14 times. There's zero reason to let him beat you over a weekend. Georgia is a good offensive team and is currently second in the SEC in hitting, but Condon is a different beast when you're choosing the opponent. Condon fell off the early pace of Dave Magadan's SEC record .525 batting average in 1983, but his power numbers combined with his contact and bat control are a combination rarely seen. He pops up just 1.7 percent of his at-bats. He's hitting .505 against righties and .417 against lefties if you want some type of matchup option, but the answer is to be careful. In a perfect world, you pitch around him but don't have to intentionally walk him. If you walk him, fine. Just don't make a mistake.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EbyB5b3Uga2VlcCB0aGUgcm90YXRpb24gYXMgaXMgb3IgZmxpcCBm bG9wIE1hc29uIGFuZCBSaWxleT88L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDaGFuZGxlciBEYWJi cyAoQGNoYW5kbGVyZGFiYnMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vY2hhbmRsZXJkYWJicy9zdGF0dXMvMTc4MDc1MDc0ODM3ODE2OTUwNT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAxOCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

I added this question mostly to point out Mason Nichols' absence from the rotation Ole Miss sent in to the SEC this weekend for the Georgia series. The Rebels have Riley Maddox on Friday and Liam Doyle on Saturday, as expected, but are TBA on Sunday. Nichols had a stiff shoulder leading up to last week's start against Mississippi State, and it's still bothering him to some extent. I assume he may still start, but it's enough of a doubt for Ole Miss to not list him in case he's a scratch. I don't get the sense it's anything lengthy or serious, and he was excellent last week.

The junior allowed one earned run in 6.1 innings during his second career start. He's given up two earned runs in nine innings so far during SEC starts against Arkansas and the Bulldogs. To the question, flipping them is problematic because of the lack of rest on the Sunday to Friday, and I'm not sure it gives you a ton of upside. Maddox has been reliable through five or so innings, but he needs to be on a quick hook after that. The last two weeks haven't been his fault. Also, Alabama next week is a Thursday to Saturday series.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaHkgZG9lcyBDbGVtZW50IGdldCB0byB3ZWFyIGhpcyBwYW50cyBo aWdoPyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNVVQWVNZbXR1YSI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tLzVVUFlTWW10dWE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgd2FsbHN0cmVi IChAcGlubnRydXN0KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Bp bm50cnVzdC9zdGF0dXMvMTc4MDc2NDI4OTg0MzgxNDkwND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAxOCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Ole Miss coaches and players can do whatever they want -- within reason -- in all uniforms except for the cream duds. The pants have to be just below the knee in those uniforms to simulate the throwback feel. I was always a pants-high person, but as long as the pants are the correct length, the pants-down look has grown on me. Bianco told me he thinks the pants-high situation makes him look round because of being shorter, and I feel that sentiment. But, yeah, Clement can do whatever he wants with the red or powder or pins.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EbyB5b3UgdGhpbmsgd2UgZ2V0IHRvIDE0IHdpbnMgaW4gY29uZmVy ZW5jZT88L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyB0aGlzIGlzIHN0dXBpZCAoQGlnb3Q1b25pdDgx ODEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaWdvdDVvbml0ODE4 MS9zdGF0dXMvMTc4MDc3Mzk1MjkwMzY2Mzg2NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAxOCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

While the schedule isn't terrible the rest of the way, outside of Texas A&M, the path to 14 seems very steep. That's 9-6 in the second half for a team that just went 5-10 in the first half. Also, three of the final five series are on the road. Georgia is very good at home, and it's not like Alex Box Stadium has been friendly to the Rebels. Ole Miss didn't win a series at LSU from 1982 to 2019 but is 5-1 there since 2019. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ I think 8-7 is the the goal and then win at least one of the Governor's Cup and the first round game at the SEC Tournament. With an RPI in the top 30 or close, that is probably the right side of the bubble. There are a couple outliers because the selections aren't in a vacuum, but that's the first goal. If the 13-win mark is hit with games remaining, we'll reevaluate. Ole Miss still isn't playing consistent enough baseball. This past weekend was a must, and credit to them for getting it. Period. However, it was 1.5 games of clean work. I think this weekend will tell us a lot more about where things stand moving forward.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JZiBPbGUgTWlzcyBkb2VzbuKAmXQgbWFrZSB0aGUgcG9zdCBzZWFz b24gaG93IGxpa2VseSB3b3VsZCBNaWtlIGJlIHRvIHJldGlyZT88L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBUeWxlciBrZWl0aCAoQHR5bGVyazgyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3R5bGVyazgyL3N0YXR1cy8xNzgwNzQ4MzE0NjIwNzA3 MzEwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDE4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Do I think Bianco simply decides he doesn't want to coach anymore? No, I don't think that is very likely. Brian and I went through his contract situation in the podcast embedded below and looked at all the different elements of the decision. Bianco told me in 2019 he wanted to coach around 10 more years. Now, since then, he's won a title, had the COVID-19 season and is in an entirely different era when it comes to his sport and all sports. So, has that changed? I have no idea. My gut is no, however, or at least not yet. These next five weeks feel pretty critical regarding the mood of the program and where things stand. The numbers are the numbers, Ole Miss really needs to win at least eight of the last 15 SEC games to calm things down.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9l cGlzb2RlLzZha3R4WDd3bVd3c1BhWE5qYnZGMDQ/IiB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIg aGVpZ2h0PSIyMzIiIGZyYW1lQm9yZGVyPSIwIiBhbGxvd2Z1bGxzY3JlZW49 IiIgYWxsb3c9ImF1dG9wbGF5OyBjbGlwYm9hcmQtd3JpdGU7IGVuY3J5cHRl ZC1tZWRpYTsgZnVsbHNjcmVlbjsgcGljdHVyZS1pbi1waWN0dXJlIj48L2lm cmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaWxsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnNyaXBw ZWU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGJzcmlwcGVlPC9hPiBldmVyIGNo YW5nZSB0aGUgbmFtZSBvZiBoaXMgcG9kY2FzdCB0byDigJxSaXBwZWUgVGFs a3M/4oCdPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUHVja2V0dCAoQG5hcHVja2V0dDExNCkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9uYXB1Y2tldHQxMTQvc3RhdHVz LzE3ODA3NDcyODQ1MDc5Njc4MTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXBy aWwgMTcsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=