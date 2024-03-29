Ole Miss hosts Kentucky beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and continuing at 1:30 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. The Rebels are 18-8 and 3-3, while Kentucky is 21-4 and 5-1 in the SEC. Let's get to the questions. MORE: SEC HOME TEAMS HAVE HAD THE ADVANTAGE



Your math checks out. Ole Miss has left 230 runners on base this season, which is the second most in the SEC behind South Carolina at 240. The Rebels, how’s this for analysis, don’t get enough hits. Ole Miss is No. 3 nationally in walks (the top three are all SEC teams) and leads the conference in sacrifice flies. The Rebels, however, are 11th in the SEC with runners on base, 13th with the bases loaded and 12th with runners in scoring position. Ole Miss is seventh in on-base percentage despite the high number of walks. The Rebels are middle of the road in scoring a runner from third with fewer than two outs. I think it’s two-fold: Ole Miss legitimately strands a ton of runners, and it’s not getting the impactful hit that clears the bases. There have been a lot of runs scored on quality at-bats and even some on double plays with the bases loaded. The Rebels are seventh in the SEC in runs scored, which is the stat that matters most, and that lines up with the numbers. Ole Miss is dead last in doubles, eighth in home runs and doesn’t play a lot of small ball. All that leads to a decent number of opportunities and a lot left on base. Ole Miss hits 20 points better with no one on bases versus runners on, 89 points better with the bases empty versus the bases loaded and 33 points better with them empty versus runners in scoring position.

It would surprise me if this is the rotation for the remainder of the season, but it makes sense right now. I think Mike Bianco is inserting Riley Maddox because of his recent work but also because of the opponent. Maddox is very athletic and holds runners on base better than anyone else on the pitching staff. Kentucky runs like crazy and plays small ball, so a sinker pitcher who can play defense and hold runners makes sense. Even more so because of his 17 strikeouts to only two walks over the past three starts. The Wildcats are last in the SEC in home runs, but they are third in doubles and first in triples. They also lead the SEC in hit by pitches, stolen bases and sacrifice bunts. UK is going to stress the Ole Miss catchers this weekend. I think Maddox’s opportunity is partially because of that. Liam Doyle is staying on Saturday to not mess up his rest since he was on a pitch count as recent as two weeks ago, and Gunnar Dennis makes sense out of the options for Sunday. I wouldn’t write any of it in ink.

Here are Ole Miss’ individual numbers against left-handed pitching. As a team, the Rebels are hitting .304 against righties and .227 versus lefties. Bo Gatlin and Campbell Smithwick have the best on-base percentages against lefties outside of players set in the lineup. Eli Berch: 2-10 Reagan Burford: 1-17 Andrew Fischer: 5-28 Will Furniss: 0-4 Bo Gatlin: 4-13 Ethan Groff: 6-26 Luke Hill: 6-23 Treyson Hughes: 6-17 Ethan Lege: 10-21 Brayden Randle: 0-12 Jackson Ross: 6-25 Campbell Smithwick: 4-12 Judd Utermark: 0-8

There are times Ole Miss should be a little more aggressive, especially in some of those situational stats we talked about with the above question. While both are better than the alternatives, doing damage and prolonging the inning aren’t the same thing. The Rebels have focused on walking more at the plate since last season ended because that was a key indicator in production in 2023 — walk offensively and don’t walk hitters. Every Ole Miss practice used a Trackman strike zone to train hitters and pitchers and emphasize swinging at appropriate pitches. That pays off best against teams that are wild and can cause hitters to be impatient. It was also a trait the Rebels eyed in the transfer portal. Ole Miss pressed and was way too aggressive a year ago. This is more of the right mix despite some tentativeness at times. It’s why the Rebels are seventh in runs scored despite bottom half power numbers and at-the-bottom “clutch” numbers. They’ve maximized traffic. The one stat that has to improve is the discrepancy in on-base and average with runners on versus bases empty. Some of it is in relation to the lack of one-through-nine in the lineup, however. Ethan Groff, Luke Hill and Treyson Hughes are hitting .059, .136 and .238, respectively, when two runners are on base. Groff and Hill are hitting .316 and .341 with the bases empty.

Hughes has done a nice job since starting the season 1-for-24 at the plate. He’s had a hit in all but three games since then. He’s reached base twice in five of the six SEC games, bringing his average up to .293. He was hitting .172 a month ago. I would hit Jackson Ross leadoff while considering Ethan Lege because there’s a reason teams put their best hitter in that spot to maximize the number of at-bats. It’s less important in college because of sample size, but it would also help the bottom of the order that can get on base but hasn’t stacked hits. Hughes has acclimated to the league well, and he’s the Rebels’ best defender. There’s reason to think he’ll keep improving through the season.

1. Sam Tookoian hasn’t allowed a run in six innings over four appearances and has been exceptional this season. Ole Miss has been slow with his progression after fall shoulder issues, and the bullpen’s success has probably somewhat contributed. I do think he deserves a real look. The stuff seems good, and I thought, especially early last year, Tookoian had the right demeanor for leverage situations in relief. From an opportunity standpoint, he’s at the top of potentially under utilized. 2. Austin Simmons has had some really dominant innings, but he’s struggled beyond that initial inning. He feeds off the adrenaline, but that can also tire a pitcher out — especially a young pitcher. The football element plays a role, too. He’s practicing football most days and throwing a football most days. He’s looked tired a couple times when he’s pitched after double duty. It’s just a difficult thing to manage from a usage standpoint. Everyone is trying to make it work. 3. JT Quinn struggled to locate fastballs. Period. That makes it hard to perform in any role because it leads to bad counts and hard-hit balls. Grayson Saunier has struggled with consistency and missing in good places. He can be dynamic but stringing the pitches together hasn’t come as easily. It’s felt like — maybe this is right or wrong — that he needed some run support to settle in and gain some confidence, but instead everything felt high stressed. The talent is there, but the mistakes are major when they happen. The question is about where he fits right now. He will perform well in midweeks, but that also won’t prove much about his readiness level for weekend work. Speaking of Quinn, in MLB, pitchers take an average of 35 days to return from an oblique injury. Bianco didn’t sound confident on Tuesday about Quinn’s availability any time soon.

I play the better defender if there's not a clear separation at the plate for the other player, especially with Ole Miss struggling up the middle defensively. Anywhere in there you can stabilize seems like a good thing. However, Randle is hitless against lefties this season, and Burford has one hit versus them. There's no clear offensive difference.

