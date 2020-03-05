At what point does this bullpen give you concerns down the road? Not to bring negative energy but seems like if this weekend depleted it, sec tourney/Omaha would kill it. — Michael Loftin (@Loftin3) March 2, 2020

My gut feeling remains that Ole Miss is an arm short in the bullpen right now, and Mike Bianco, on Tuesday mentioned a similar thought as a reason for shuffling through a lot of options and testing them in different roles. However, when you look at the production, it's pretty similar to past seasons -- especially for this time of year. Some of it is optics because of Tyler Myers' injuries and Greer Holston's struggles. If those two were performing well instead of a couple different names, I think people would be more apt to look at the the bullpen at face value. The Rebels have four high-leverage options right now with Austin Miller, Braden Forsyth Taylor Broadway and Max Cioffi. Broadway has a 0.68 ERA in 13.1 innings spread over six appearances. Cioffi hasn't allowed an earned run in five appearances and 6.2 innings, Miller has struck out 17 in 11.1 innings and only allowed one run in the past 7.1 innings, and Forsyth has four saves in five appearances and has shown a lot of poise with people on base. That's a pretty good core group, especially if Forsyth keeps command, and Ole Miss can sprinkle other options, such as Wes Burton, when needed. The lack of left-handers is somewhat of an issue, but it's not a deal-breaker at this level. The bullpen's combined numbers are fine, and the staff ERA is 2.92. Colin Brister pointed out on Monday the Ole Miss bullpen ERA is 2.85 over 47.1 innings.

With a 55-1 record, will we host? — Sterling Wilson (@SterlingWilson8) March 2, 2020

Yes, but Ole Miss will be the No. 15 national seed opposite UCLA. And the regional will be filled with the No. 16 RPI team as the two seed, the No. 29 RPI team as the three seed and the best crafty lefty in the country as the four seed.

Is the offense sustainable? — OMHOOPSHQ (@omhoopshq) March 2, 2020

We'll let Ole Miss hitting coach Mike Clement explain that one. ARE THREE-OUTCOME RESULTS SUSTAINABLE?

At what point will Bianco okay Sammons every day in CF? Or do you think Ealy will eventually hit this year? Everyone wants him to be successful but he’s struggling right now. — hey, anesthesia... (@RebelSandman) March 2, 2020

Cade Sammons was a frontrunner for daily playing time entering the spring, though a knee injury did hamper him for a bit of the fall and set him back in the spring. Sammons is 3-for-20 with seven strikeouts and three walks so far this season. Hayden Leatherwood and Justin Bench are the two outfielders who have done the most offensively so far, as Leatherwood is hitting .333 with five walks in 26 plate appearances, and Bench has reached base safely in every game this season. Otherwise, Ole Miss is still waiting on outfielders to emerge offensively. I think Sammons finds a more routine role, but freshman transitions can be tricky. Jerrion Ealy is seeing a ton of pitches but is 1-for-13 with seven strikeouts. He still has work to do mechanically, as his game swing often includes way too much stride and a lower half that's not working well. There are some glimpses, but he just hasn't had the necessary reps to know for sure. Playing two sports is hard.

Are you surprised by the lack of outings for burton and McDaniel — Drew (@MoakDrew) March 2, 2020

I don't think it's a lack of outings for Burton. He threw in relief the first weekend and then started the midweek game against Southern Miss. My guess is they want to use him out of the bullpen, so that's the set up they gave him Tuesday versus Memphis. He's like the next trust option behind the ones mentioned above. I think he'll continue getting looks. I'm a bit surprised with Drew McDaniel because of his notoriety as a prospect out of high school, but the command needs to be better to increase his role. He's walked two and hit two out of 11 batters faced this season, however he's only given up one hit and no runs have been charged to him. He pitched on Tuesday, and the Rebels will give him appearances in certain situations for now, I expect.

We seem to struggle more against left handed pitchers. Do you think this is a byproduct of us not having much lefty pitching? — Booster #12 (@rebsbagman) March 2, 2020

Over the last three seasons, here are the numbers: 2019: .298 vs. RHP, .245 vs. LHP 2018: .297 vs. RHP, 307 vs. LHP 2017: .267 vs. RHP, 209 vs. LHP Ole Miss has been pretty poor two of the past three seasons against lefties, and I'll get a comment from Clement on any potential reason. I looked at the conference stats for last season and only three of the 14 SEC teams hit better against left-handers than right-handers. The lack of lefty pitchers is a good theory, but in 2018, when Ole Miss blitzed left-handers, Ryan Rolison and Jordan Fowler were the only two left-handers on the Ole Miss roster with roles.

It’s early. But where is Ole Miss baseball better than you expected going into the season? Where are they worse? — Tyler Crosswhite (@tkcrosswhite) March 2, 2020

None of this is shocking, but I'm impressed and surprised by the power throughout the lineup to this point, and the starting pitching, while being mostly what I thought, deserves kudos for its consistency. The only spot I think Ole Miss is worse is defensively. Fielding percentage is a flawed stat, but the Rebels are at .965 as a team and have committed 15 errors. It's somewhat of a problem. The bullpen is to be determined, though Cioffi is in the running for most improved player on the team, and Forsyth is what I expected.

It’s incredibly early, but after 12ish games in which SEC teams have exceeded expectations? Which teams have fallen short of expectations? — JimBob1 (@JimBob179736863) March 2, 2020

Alabama: It's been against a bad schedule, but Alabama is 13-0. It's a good, confident start that's necessary for a roster expected to finish last in the SEC West. May be better than we think. Arkansas: The veterans aren't playing well, and the Razorbacks are underachieving so far at 7-4 which included an 0-3 stretch against Big XII teams in Houston. Auburn: I think Auburn is overrated, but the Tigers can make me eat my words. I think it's a good team that'll max out as a regional participant. LSU: LSU is 3-3 against the likely regional teams its played this season and also has losses to Nicholls and Eastern Kentucky. MSU: The loss of JT Ginn is a tremendous setback. State has also been inconsistent offensively. Texas A&M: I still think A&M is good and I love the Aggies' collection of arms, but the 0-3 weekend to Illinois, UCLA and Oklahoma State does give me pause.

Florida: I wanted all the stock in Florida in the preseason, and I remain all-in. Top to bottom, I think the Gators are better than Vanderbilt. Georgia: Georgia's 1-2 in the rotation is going to carry it a long way, and the sweep against Georgia Tech was a nice weekend. The Bulldogs are as expected so far. Kentucky: The Wildcats simply aren't good right now. UK is probably the worst team in the league and has already been swept by TCU and Wilmington. Missouri: The Tigers showed a little offense in beating Texas and Oklahoma over the weekend, and Mizzou has a couple arms I really like. I think the Tigers will be a pain for some teams on the weekends but not sure they are a postseason team. South Carolina: The Gamecocks are pretty average so far this season, already losing series to Clemson and Northwestern. It's amazing how Carolina has fallen in the pecking order among the conference and the nation. Maybe Ray Tanner was just good. Tennessee: The Vols are 13-0 and one of the surprises in the country. There's enough pitching for this to last a bit, and Tony Vitello has done a great job bringing confidence to that program. Vanderbilt: The little engine that could will figure it out. I'll take that stock, too, if someone wants to lower the price.

Will this team set a record for strike outs in a season? — Jason Bacon (@rackadx) March 2, 2020

I do believe this team will set a strikeout record for the most in school history. The current pace of 9.9 strikeouts per game is well above the record, when the 1999 team struck out 510 times. It's possible the Rebels get better with putting balls in play, but the pitching will also improve day in and day out once league play begins. The 1999 team averaged 8.2 strikeouts per game and played six postseason games with the SEC Tournament and regionals. Last season Ole Miss struck out more than 500 times and fell just short of the mark but it was also in several more games.

Is Cael Baker in danger of being removed from the line up? (I hope not).... — Rebel Yell (@taylormade0205) March 2, 2020

As you know, he didn't play on Tuesday, but it was just a day off from all accounts. He's certainly struggling. Take out the 4-for-4 day against Louisville on February 15 (which counts, don't get me wrong), Baker is 3-for-32 (.093) with two home runs, 14 strikeouts, eight walks and a hit by pitch. Baker is getting behind in counts because pitchers are dumping breaking balls into the strike zone on first and second pitches. He's not chasing them, but he's also not swinging at them in the zone. It's part of the adjustment that's needed at this level. Even if he doesn't punish the early breaking balls, just swinging at them, when in the zone, will cause him to get more fastballs. Right now, teams are just getting ahead and then causing him to guess.

Who will be our starting OF in April in the weekend — Michael Johnson (@802_3Rebel) March 2, 2020

I think Bench will be in center every day at that point. The easy answer is that whomever is hitting will play the corner spots. I think it's Kevin Graham against right-handers and I think Tim Elko plays first base more by then. Hayden Leatherwood would be my other guess, and I think Sammons plays a lot more. I have no idea how Knox Loposer fields out there, but I wonder if he gets some outfield looks against lefties.

What ever happened to Michael Spears and Carl Gindl — Steven Ammann (@stevenammann_) March 2, 2020