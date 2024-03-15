Ole Miss, winners of 11 of its last 12, hosts South Carolina to begin league play this weekend at Swayze Field. The Rebels and Gamecocks begin Friday at 6:30 p.m. and continue at 1 p.m. on Saturday and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Carolina is 14-3 on the season with two six-game win streaks sandwiching a 2-3 stretch which included a two-out-of-three series win over Belmont and an 0-2 home-and-home showing against Clemson. The Gamecocks won 42 games last year, swept the Columbia Regional and lost in two games to Florida in the super regional in Gainesville. Ole Miss swept Carolina in Oxford in 2021, and the Gamecocks won two of three in 2022. They didn't play last season. With SEC play here, let's dive into a mailbag to answer some of your questions.

I received several versions of this question, as the rotation is Ole Miss’ biggest talking point going into SEC play. I think the Rebels have the correct three players getting the opportunities this weekend, though it’s easy to quibble and debate the order. Gunnar Dennis and Grayson Saunier, the probable starters on Friday and Sunday, respectively, have lasted five innings in their most recent four combined starts, and Liam Doyle showed a lot of upside in a short start against Morehead State last week. Dennis has struck out 21 over his past 14.2 innings and has allowed four earned runs 13.2 innings outside of Iowa putting up five on him in five innings. Mike Bianco has praised his ability to give Ole Miss a chance, and he took a step in the right direction with only one walk in five innings last Friday. The questions for league play have to do with limiting free passes and how his strikeout numbers change or don’t change against better competition. He’s avoided major damage outside of the Hawkeyes, but he’s allowing too many runners. Dennis has the highest WHIP (walks+hits/innings pitched) at 1.5 of any of the top 12 Rebels in most innings pitched outside of JT Quinn. He’s allowed 19 hits, nine walks and four hit batters in 18.2 innings. The strike rate needs to increase against better competition. He’s looked more comfortable the past two weeks, so he’s earned the opportunity. The base runners are the thing to watch either way. Doyle only went 3.1 innings last week because of a pitch count, but he was excellent with eight strikeouts and a 75.8 percent strike rate. His fastball command isn’t always sharp, but there’s a lot of upside with stuff and mentality. He’s allowed three runs in 8.1 innings, and as Ole Miss looks for that third option, he makes a lot of sense. Saunier gave up five runs — four earned — in 3.2 innings in the season opener, but he’s been nails since then, allowing only one earned run in his last 14 innings. The sophomore has back-to-back five-inning shutout appearances. He’s pitching more to contact and looks more comfortable than a season ago. This is the first big test on Sunday, and he’s earned the opportunity. Ole Miss needs Saunier in order to get back to the postseason. The tinkerer in me would like to see Doyle, Saunier and Dennis as the order of the rotation, but the right move is to leave Saunier where he is if he’s gotten comfortable. Each day of the weekend is a different mental challenge. It’s also fair that Doyle hasn’t gone more than 3.1 innings this season, so there’s a gamble in him on Friday this week. I’m really focused on walks — offensively and on the mound. A season ago, Ole Miss walked 104 times in conference play, while they walked 160 in the 30 league games. There were a lot of reasons for 6-24, but that was a primary one. They also hit eight more batters than times they got hit by a pitcher.

Bianco is comfortable right now with Josh Mallitz and Connor Spencer handling the closer situations. Mallitz is a multi-inning option, and they only like Spencer for an inning. If the starting pitching needs more change, Mallitz remains an option, but he has to keep the velocity up on his slider to be effective. I don’t know what that looks like in a starter-level elevated pitch count. I think Mason Nichols factors in, as well as a closer, but I like him much more as a set-up or long-relief option. Nichols hasn’t given up a run all season, but his walk rate is the third-highest among pitchers with a similar amount of innings or more. The key for Ole Miss is what seems to be good middle relief depth. Getting from the fifth or sixth to the eighth or ninth is where things will crash or succeed — at least given recent history. There are a couple questions about Quinn, and there’s not a good answer. Ole Miss wanted to get him work against ULM but stuck with Riley Maddox — who has performed very well as a midweek starter — and never went to him. Quinn is talented, and there’s a ton of potential, but he can’t have a significant role without fastball command. Opponents are hitting .350 off him, and he has 10 walks in 9.1 innings. Opponents have a .500 BABIP (batting average on balls in play) which signals some unluckiness, but it also signals a lot of hard-hit balls. On balls in play, 42 percent have been line drives. Dennis, Doyle and Saunier have line-drive percentages of 19.6, 21.4 and 23.4, respectively. I’d like to see him in some low-leverage, short-stint opportunities. It would be a different mindset and let him just throw without a lot of the other variables. Outside of that, I’m not sure where he fits during league play until some of those numbers improve.

The great philosopher Crash Davis once said (edited for language purposes: “If you believe you’re playing well because you’re [Redacted] or because you’re not [Redacted] or because you wear women’s underwear, then you are. And you should know that.” Luke Hill had a slow start to the season with the blonde hair. It’s doubtful the hair had anything to do with it, but hey, in baseball, it’s science if you think it might have contributed. It was worth a shot to leave the blonde in the rearview mirror and see what happens. Speaking of, Hill is on a five-game hitting streak and has walked four times in the last three games. I had a question about which player needs to do more offensively for Ole Miss to reach closer to its ceiling. I think Hill I the answer. I also would like to see Brayden Randle over a set of extended starts.Trenton Lyons should get a few at-bats, too, to see what's what. With the other part, I don't think the tradition is over.

I think Bobby Wahl is the most underrated starting pitcher in Mike Bianco’s era. I definitely agree with you. Wahl never played in a super regional, and those three seasons were by far the worst stretch of Bianco’s era. Ole Miss missed the postseason in 2011 and went 14-16 in the SEC in 2012 and 15-15 in the SEC in 2013. The Rebels lost back-to-back games to TCU in the College Station Regional championship in 2012, trying to win a regional with only Wahl, Mike Mayers and RJ Hively on the mound. Then, in 2013, Ole Miss never played host NC State, losing to William & Mary twice around a win over four-seed Binghamton. Bianco held Wahl for the second game of the regional. The lackluster team performances weren’t Wahl’s fault those seasons. In 2012: Wahl had a 2.55 ERA in 99 innings and struck out 104 with 32 walks. He was even better in league play with a 2.30 ERA, a strikeout per inning and a .217 batting average against. He got a no-decision in half of his SEC starts. In 2013: Wahl was tremendous and put up probably the most forgotten great season in school history. He was 10-0 with a 2.03 ERA and .197 batting average against. In eight starts against ranked teams, he was 4-0 with a 1.14 ERA. He left the game without allowing a run three times in league play.

