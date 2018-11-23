On Friday morning, Ole Miss defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff was informed that he won't return for a third year, ending his time in Oxford. RebelGrove.com is gathering reaction from prospects.

This content item will be updated with each additional piece of reaction throughout the weekend.

Recruits React

"I hate to see him go but I feel like they fired him for a good reason. I thought they'd give him another year to prove he's a good DC, though."

"We all knew it would happen, the defense was garbage this year. I believe in what we've got coming in, and if we get the right person, I feel like we can turn it around. What happened this year has nothing to do with us, so we got a clean slate. I thou

"I don't really know what to say... I was looking forward to being coached by him, but that's life. This does nothing to my commitment."

"I kinda knew it was coming, to be honest."

"I actually didn't know until just now, I bet he's happy. He's not a bad coach, he just needs players."

I don’t like this one bit ‼️ one of the main reasons I committed. Nothing was wrong with the scheme it’s the missed tackles and poor efforts by the players !!! https://t.co/s3F35sJ1od — Big SAM (@DegarrickSamuel) November 23, 2018

"This probably is about to change my commitment. I was about to head over there before leaving (Oxford) today, but probably not anymore." He added shortly after: "I'm still committed right now. Next year will be way different. The recruiting class we've got coming in is going to make a difference. I still see myself being a part of that."

"They fired him? Wow. Me and (Wesley) McGriff still gonna have that same relationship we had before."

"I don't feel like he had enough time in there to get enough recruiting classes and execute with the talent he could have had, but that's how the game goes."

"They fired Crime? Wooooow."

"I hate to see any coach lose his job, but McGriff had only really texted me one time, so I didn't really have a relationship with him."