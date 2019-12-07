News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-07 09:51:58 -0600') }} football Edit

Recruit reactions: Ole Miss prospects react to new head coach Lane Kiffin

Zach Berry • RebelGrove
Recruiting Writer
@Zach_Berry
Recruiting insider for RebelGrove.com, the Ole Miss-affiliated Rivals site

After what seemed like an eternity of a week, Ole Miss and new athletic director Keith Carter have zeroed in on their next head football coach, securing Florida Atlantic's Lane Kiffin as Matt Luke'...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}