From williamfaulkbear: who do you predict will be the next 2019 football commit? 2020?any update on when dj jeffries and chandler lawson will announce?is jason candle still the head coach at toledo in 2019?who does ole miss have a better shot at: nakobe dean or maurice hampton?

Next 2019 commitment? I'll go with Raydarious Jones, but that's a guess. Doesn't seem like there is an easy answer to that one, so I will go with either him or Jamond Gordon. 2020 still seems like Oxford ATH J.J. Pegues. The only thing that would slow that from happening is an Alabama offer, which some think is inevitable. If they gave out a MVP award in high school football, he'd have to be the top contender in the area. He's carried that Charger team. Jeffries and Lawson will announce "soon" it seems. Early signing period is less than a month away. He should have left when he had the chance, and he's in danger of getting stuck. If they finish strong, no. If they aren't able to rebound, he won't have a choice but to stay. He doesn't seem like one to leave a HC spot to become a Power 5 OC. Maurice Hampton.

I doubt she will ever step on a football field with cleats on, unless they are playing soccer there. If someone ever made her, though, she'd know where to be and how to line up. The boys better have good eye-discipline when she gets older, or else. Girl loves her some Hudl. Thankfully, she loves me more, and I won't force that beautiful girl to do anything she doesn't want to.

I'm going to do my best to get through this without getting emotional. I have a feeling I am going to fail miserably.



From Swag4Heisman: Is Longo to blame for our above average offense's inability to score touch downs against above average defense not named BAMA

SEC defenses are not going to be easily fooled, especially by an offense that is predicated on reacting to what the defense is giving. The triple-option offense is similar because they are also based off of what the defense is showing/giving. The difference? The scheme is much more difficult to plan for. Watch Georgia Tech on Thursday night against Virginia Tech. They know what's coming more often than not, but more often than not, defenses struggle to contain the offense. Longo's offense would excel in the ACC. Big Ten, too.

Yes.

From CKDixie: What types of things do you hear from recruits/families and high school coaches about Matt Luke on the recruiting trail?

There are differing views on the #MississippiMade hashtag, but for the most part, people want to see it (and him) succeed at Ole Miss. Some thought it was a waste of time for coaches to spend the spring evaluation period seeing every high school in the state, but others thought it was a brilliant idea. A lot of parents, coaches, and other people involved with recruiting in the state of Mississippi are eager to see what happens with the two "major" universities. Ole Miss hired someone who was all about the Rebels, and all about representing the state of Mississippi. Ole Miss didn't make any staff changes after making that decision, other than to replace departing coaches. At Mississippi State, they completely flipped the program after Mullen left. There are few staff members, both on the field and off, that remain from Dan's staff. The class of 2019 talent in Mississippi is off-the-charts. Currently, Mississippi State holds commitments from 5 of the top 15, according to Rivals.com. In the same list, Ole Miss has commitments from 3 of them. The class of 2020 does not have even 20% of what that class does. Will that play a factor in the coming staff changes? Who knows. Luke gained some points in Jackson for offering Knight with coaches. Some of the more prominent HS football coaches see opportunity, on both the Ole Miss and Mississippi State staffs, if they play their cards right.

From GrindCityReb: What impact did this game have on Handy and Gordon, if any?

I wrote last week that Ole Miss couldn't afford to get blown out. They did. Recruits were in attendance, but I don't believe either of the mentioned recruits were in attendance. Ole Miss has a far better shot to flip Jamond Gordon currently than they do Jaren Handy. More coming on that in a bit.

From Leonardsmind: How hard did you cry in the car alone after you dropped them off?

Were you in the parking lot at the airport with me? Crap, man. It wasn't a good sight. I have always been told I was an ugly cryer, and I'm sure yesterday was likely the worst I've ever been. Now you've got me doing it again. It hasn't been a very good several months on this end, even going back to around this time last year. Emory was three, almost four, and flew on her first plane back to Ohio from Memphis. They got a glimpse of what life could be like in Oxford, and went back to Ohio with a plan in place. Plans don't always workout, and this one was an example of that. I had no idea it was going to be a full year before her and my wife came back down here. Sure, I will drive up there any chance I get, and some other family circumstances have led me that way in recent weeks as well. This weekend was different. I was in charge of planning the perfect weekend for the two of them to show them what life was like in Oxford. I felt like a football coach trying to close on two five-stars all weekend. I had been preparing for a full-year for this moment. The uncertainty going into the weekend was clear. Emory was so so so excited to go to her first football game, and to see Daddy's world, as she called it. Let's rewind a bit. I wasn't ready to be a parent when she was born in November of 2013. She forced me to grow up far faster than I ever would have without her. I am so thankful she did, because I don't like the person I was before she was born. I wasn't heading in a particularly successful direction, at all. She changed that. She saved my life. More than once. As she grew up, I did too. I took baby steps towards becoming a good father while she began taking actual steps. There are two things in this world I know nothing about: Love and Fatherhood. I know what a mom is supposed to be like. I know what a dad isn't supposed to be like. I doubt I'll ever be a "great" father, but for me, I just want to be better everyday. A better person. A better worker. A better communicator. A better son, and lastly, a better father. I feel like this weekend was a step in the right direction, for all involved. I'm grateful for that. We had an amazing weekend, and not to put Neal out there, but he showed me yet again why I am so thankful to have both he and Chase as people to work with. I always seem to text the two of them pointless information on Saturday morning, and this past Saturday was no different, even with the two five-stars in town. I send a random text around 7ish AM, and I get a quick response from Neal: "Russell, get off your phone," he said. Ole Miss was about to face Auburn in front of, what 50,000 people? I wasn't sure what the day ahead was going to be like. The Alabama game had nearly 100 recruits in attendance, and traffic in Oxford wasn't exactly light on Saturday morning. He put all of that in perspective for me real quick. "I appreciate all of your work ethic, but all of this can wait a few hours." I bawled my eyes out when they left. I may or may not have ran out of tissues while writing this, too.





From williamfaulkbear: out of the following 10 flip candidates for ole miss in the 2019 class, which are the most likely? Eric Gray, Brandon Turnage, Jamond Gordon, Jaren Handy, Byron Young, John Rhys Plumlee, KJ Jefferson, Charles Cross, Bill Norton, Zion Logue