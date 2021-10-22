Recruiting War Room: Arch Manning is in town

With Arch Manning in Oxford the weekend along with more than 30 prospects and some key targets for the 2022 recruiting class, it's another great time for a RebelGrove.com War Room.

Head inside for more than 3,000 words on the Ole Miss recruiting front, as we dive into questions such as:

Is there a leader for Manning?

What's one variable that could potentially sway top prospects toward or away from Ole Miss?

Is Taj Harris well suited to be the next name to know in the Ole Miss receiver room?

Where does Ole Miss stand with Jaheim Oatis and Barrion Brown?

The War Room includes updates on prospects like these:

"Sources around the Ole Miss program feel better and more confident by the day about their chances for Trevion Williams. Mississippi State continues to work him hard, but all signs point toward Ole Miss right now."

"The Rebels are making a strong push for four-star offensive lineman Qaeshon Sapp. Sapp is committed to Florida State, but Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator Chris Partridge is really tied in at Leesburg (Ga.) High School and is working him very hard."

