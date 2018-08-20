No official decision has been announced, but most around the Texas Tech program believe the top candidate in the starting quarterback race is a poorly-kept secret.

The Red Raiders and Ole Miss start the college football season on Sept. 1 in Houston, and while most of the Rebels' questions are on defense, Tech is trying to find the leader of its offense.

McLane Carter, according to multiple media reports including RedRaiderSports.com, is the clear favorite with the season a dozen days away. Carter has taken the majority of the first-team repetitions during open periods of practices this fall and has also picked up the most snaps in scrimmage sessions.

The Gilmer, Texas, junior college transfer is competing with sophomore Jett Duffey and second-semester freshman Alan Bowman. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury's next media availability is on Tuesday.

“I would say that they can manage coach King’s offense," offensive coordinator Kevin Johns told media on Thursday about the characteristics needed to win the job. "That doesn’t necessarily mean they need to do everything to win the game. But just manage the offense. Take care of the football. Get us in the right play. Move the offense down the field. Be smart on third down. Things like that.

“Just play smart. We don’t need anyone to necessarily win the game, but they can’t lose the game.”

Carter played in four games last season including a start against Texas in the regular season finale. He went 16-of-37 for 237 yards as the Raiders beat the Longhorns in Austin. Carter had two interceptions in the game.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound left-hander entered fall camp, hoping to move past Duffy, who was the Texas Mr. Football in 2015 and more of a mobile option.

Kingsbury had good luck last season with his quarterback replacement. With Patrick Mahomes gone to the NFL following 2016, Nic Shimonek threw for 3,963 yards with 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.